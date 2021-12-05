Dior Joins Forces With Technogym For Stylish New Workout Equipment

Get ready for ‘Dior Vibe’ — a line that combines sportswear and elegance.

Your workout regime is about to get a lot more sleek and stylish. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior 2022 cruise show, the luxury brand is joining forces with Technogym, one of the world’s leading specialists in high-end sports equipment and digital tech, to create ‘Dior Vibe’.

This is not a first foray into the world of luxury meets leisure. Luxury brands are often seeking novel ways to expand their reach through the world of recreational activity. For example, PUMA has made links with French-Japanese fashion brand Maison Kitsuné, and Reebok has collaborated with Victoria Beckham on a range of athleisure.

But for the first time, Technogym is collaborating with the French luxury powerhouse to rework the design of its connected treadmill, multifunctional weight bench — plus accessories, such as dumbbells and exercise ball — as well as its gym ball, offering flexibility and balance.

“This shared goal of excellence gives life to a limited series of innovative Technogym products interpreted with the Maison Dior’s unique allure,” expresses Nerio Alessandri, Technogym founder and Wellness Designer. “Created to inspire the concept of wellness with new generations, it also offers people the opportunity to live a unique and irresistible experience.”

Catch the ‘Dior Vibe’

The equipment will be reinvented in a white version enhanced by a Dior star, the founding couturier’s lucky charm, along with the name ‘Christian Dior’ adorned with five horizontal stripes in contrasting hues, an emblematic House signature.

Using the MYRUN console, the revamped compact treadmill in the ‘Dior Vibe’ collection can connect to tablets, as well as provide a variety of on-demand running and walking programs. The ever-versatile Technogym Bench allows you to maximise your workouts in a small space, with a series of dumbbells, elastics and knuckles. Finally, the gym ball in a new luxe design helps you stay active even while you’re sitting, and can be used in many other exercises.

Pair your workout with these kicks

Ready for a new addition to your wardrobe? The Dior Vibe sneakers, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2022 collection, bring a whole new perspective to the running shoe. Playing on transparent materials enhanced by gold or silver inserts, the Dior Vibe sneakers feature a flexible rubber sole. The signature star adorns the shoes, finished with the ‘Christian Dior’ signature.

The limited-edition line will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques worldwide, in select countries, starting from January 2022.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.