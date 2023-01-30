Piled on the pounds during the recent Lunar New Year celebrations? Well, we may have just the thing for you to kick start your weight management program for 2023. Global fitness guru Joe Wicks, better known as The Body Coach, will be getting fitness and wellness enthusiasts to work up a sweat with a free high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout session at Marina Bay Sands.

The free-to-public high HIIT workout will take place on Monday, 6 February 2023. HIIT with Joe Wicks at Marina Bay Sands complements other wellness-related activities taking place across the integrated resort during Glow Festival, a week-long wellness event featuring a series of workshops and classes led by international celebrity instructors.

Those who sign up for the HIIT session with Wicks will be treated to an hour-long evening workout. Wicks will lead participants on a heart-pumping sweat session at the Event Plaza that will include various body weight exercises such as burpees, squats, mountain climbers and planks.

To reserve a spot at Wicks’ outdoor HIIT session, all participants must pre-register online via Marina Bay Sands’ website. The first 20 participants who register for the HIIT session will also receive a complimentary Glow Festival lululemon class pass. They will get to join one of the highly anticipated wellness classes organised by lululemon. The event is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. Participants aged 16 and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

About Joe Wicks

A global fitness sensation and ambassador for fitness apparel brand lululemon athletica, Wicks is best known for his best-selling books, world record-breaking fitness events, and popular at-home workout videos on YouTube. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wicks launched ‘PE With Joe’, a daily live workout streamed on YouTube, which went on to reach over 100 million people around the world. Wicks was later awarded an MBE honour by the Queen of England, for services to fitness and charity.

Inspired by the sense of fulfilment he got from helping his clients get fitter and healthier, Wicks started using social media to share nutritious recipes and motivation he hoped would make a positive difference to people’s lives.

His 15-second videos of meals quickly attracted a large following and inspired Wicks’ first book – Lean in 15. The book was published in 2015 and has sold over one million copies. Since then, Wicks has published 11 books, selling over four million copies.

For more information on HIIT with Joe Wicks at Marina Bay Sands, visit the official event website.

(Images: Des IIles)