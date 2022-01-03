Need To Shed That Holiday Weight? Here’s How You Can Do It Easily And Safely

The holiday season involves meeting loved ones, partying and eating to our hearts’ content.

All is hunky-dory, except that we end up gaining a few kilos after the festivities are over. Similar to gaining weight, losing it also depends on your body type. However, making simple changes to your routine, like consuming fewer calories by choosing healthy meals and exercising daily, can help you regain fitness. But this requires patience, perseverance, discipline and a lot of hard work.

Listed below are a few easy tips that will help you lose weight. However, you must remember some dos and don’ts before starting your weight loss journey, and it is always advisable to consult a physician.

Read on to know 7 easy ways to lose holiday weight

Get your nutrition on track

After a scrumptious feast at family gatherings or parties, it is time to prepare yourself to lose holiday weight.

First, avoid skipping one of the most important meals of the day — breakfast. Skipping your breakfast will make you snack often throughout the day. In fact, remember to not skip meals at all — whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner.

It is also equally important that you try having your meals at the same time every day, as it helps to burn calories faster and reduces the urge to snack.

Include fruits, vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains in your diet. Choose high-fibre foods and avoid processed foods, white bread, fatty red or processed meats, baked goods, fried foods and sweets.

Plan your meals

Holiday weight gain is inevitable, but you can control it if you plan wisely.

Plan your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the week. You can include delicious food (like fruit salad, egg sandwich, smoothies etc.) too — that is, if it fits your daily calorie intake.

Try not to stock on alcoholic beverages, junk food and other items to help you prevent weight gain.

Drink plenty of liquids

One way to avoid holiday weight gain is by following one simple tip — drinking the required amount of water.

How does this help, you ask? Sometimes people confuse dehydration for hunger, which can lead to over-snacking. So, quench your thirst, or hunger, by drinking sufficient water between meals.

Also, avoid drinking fizzy drinks, beverages with sugar and alcohol, as they add calories providing no nutrition.

It’s time for some exercise

Post-holiday weight loss can be managed by exercising regularly.

Choose a physical activity that you enjoy — from jogging or gyming to dancing or yoga — there are many options you can go for. If you have never worked out before, try something as simple as taking the stairs instead of the elevator or lift, or walking your dog.

What’s even better is that if you choose a workout partner, you can keep each other motivated through your fitness journey. So, take a few deep breaths and get to work.

Be mindful about what you eat

While on your post-festive weight loss journey, be careful about what you eat. The easiest way to do this is by reading food labels so that you consume fewer calories.

This not only helps you skip unhealthy foods but also makes you aware of the number of calories you are consuming. Ensure that you do not exceed your daily calorie intake limit and try to get fresh produce to make healthy meals.

Chew slowly, be fully aware of what you eat, and eat in control for better digestion and weight maintenance. The aim here is to feel satiated with your meal and not full.

Switch to smaller plates

If you are someone who finds it difficult to get accustomed to smaller portions, then start using smaller plates.

Smaller plates and bowls will help you control your food intake and avoid weight gain. Eat your food slowly, so that your stomach gets enough time to signal your brain that it is feeling full. Stop eating once you realise that your hunger has satiated.

Be patient

Getting fit might take time and some hard work. While it might be quicker to lose the extra holiday weight for some than others, the key is to stick to your meal and exercise plan.

Have a positive approach towards your fitness journey, and it won’t be long before you have regained your fitness.

Hero and Featured: Courtesy Diana Polekhina/Unsplash