Urban Den Caters To The Needs Of All Fitness Types With Instructor-Guided Classes

Spanning almost 15,000 square feet at the basement of Change Alley Mall, Raffles Place, Urban Den is en route to becoming one of the hottest members-only boutique gyms in Singapore.

Unlike the other fitness studios, the grunge-style studio boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a wide array of instructor- guided classes. Besides the conventional HIIT group classes and personal training sessions, an additional range of workouts, such as spinning and restorative yoga, are available to get one’s adrenaline pumping.

The gym fills the entire basement of Change Alley Mall with moody black finishes and high contrast lighting. The equipment is shiny and state-of-the-art, the bathrooms are equipped with Dyson hairdryers and have their own personal attendant.

Most importantly though, Urban Den caters to the needs and wants of fitness types with a wide variety of workouts and programs. Muscle heads have a well-appointed weight room. Intensity junkies can check out the Bodycombat and HIIT classes. Those looking for a deep stretch have Gentle Yoga.

Membership is flexible, however before committing to one, motivated fitness enthusiasts are encouraged to enrol into the trial programme at an affordable price of S$49 for three sessions. Upon completion, gym junkies can register for class-only packages that come in the form of Single Class, 10-Class, or 20-Class options with a validity of two weeks, ten weeks, and twenty weeks, respectively.

Perks do not stop once you put the weights down. Members get discounts at restaurants such as Twyst. There are also deals on workout clothes. That said, we suggest signing up for a monthly gym membership as it gives you access to the gym floor and 1 class daily.

Urban Den is located at 30 Raffles Place, #B2-01, Change Alley Mall, Singapore 048622. Opens Mondays to Fridays, 6am to 10pm; Saturdays, 7am to 8pm

(Images: Urban Den)