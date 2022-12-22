Massage guns have been around for more than a decade. However, the new Hydragun Atom takes the concept a step further by delivering a highly portable and effective device packed with a small footprint.

If you’re not familiar with what massage guns can do, allow us to bring you up to speed. Massage guns deliver a form of percussive therapy that uses rapid and repetitive pressure with vibration. Applied directly to soft tissue, its focus was aimed at primarily releasing muscle stress.

Although it sounds advance, percussive therapy has been around since the 1800s. And its effects have proven to be on par with traditional massages as it aided in quick muscle recovery. However it wasn’t until the 70s that percussive therapy was modernised into devices. The early models were effective but big and bulky.

Thanks to technology though, massage guns soon became common place and also smaller and handier for active types to have and own. Massage guns deliver percussive therapy in a convenient handheld device so athletes can aid in reducing muscle aches and pains in the comfort of their homes. Now one of the leading brands in the segment has given us the Hydragun Atom, a nifty and highly-effective massage gun that delivers percussive therapy in a handy compact form.

The Atom is the latest device from Hydragun, a market leader when it comes to massage guns. However dare say the company has outdone itself with its next-generation mini massage gun. Featuring exceptional power, an aerospace-grade aluminium body and a self-standing design, the Hydragun Atom is a quiet, powerful and ultra-portable.

Packing A Punch

Despite having a small footprint, the Atom to pack a serious punch on the smallest possible footprint, and promises to loosen up stiff, aching muscles in minutes. The device boasts a compact footprint of just 1.77-inches, barely taking up any space. It’s design features a slim barrel with an ergonomic grip and it weighs a mere 550 grams making it easy to lift and position.

The beauty of this massage gun is that it’s dead quiet. This is down to the Hydragun’s SmoothDrive-m motor, which is able to run up to 3200 powerful percussions per minute (PPM). The company claims that the device is able to produce up to 8kg of force. It’s also equipped with a powerful battery that delivers up to five hours of use or about 30 uses per charge.

With its premium build, and smooth, silent engineering, the Atom is useful to have at home. Effective for targeting deep tissue pain, one can easily remedy an ache or pain by merely switching on the device and applying it to the area. Best of all as its quiet and compact, it can be used when watching TV.

The sleek, durable anodized aluminium body is sweat- and scratch-resistant, with excellent heat conductivity to protect internal components. The Atom comes with three premium attachment heads – ball, flat and bullet heads – to cover the full range of massage intensities: comfortable, firm and deep.

Each Hydragun Atom arrives with its own compact carrying case, microfiber cleaning cloth, and USB-C charging cable for travel. This means you can pack away your own massage therapy gun, even when you’re on holiday.

The Hydragun Atom retails for S$319.

(Images: Hydragun)