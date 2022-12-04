With the festive season here, it can only mean one thing – weight gain. Yes, the Christmas season is a time of merriment and piling on the pounds. For those who want to shed the holiday weight and get fit for the New Year, the Technogym Bench seems the ideal kit to invest in (or gift someone for Xmas).

The Technogym Bench is a multifunction bench with over 200 exercises packed in an impossibly small footprint. Honestly with its wide range of features and exercises, it’s a product that impressed the Augustman team on all levels.

You can perform the widest variety of total body exercises with hexagon dumbbells, resistance bands or weighted knuckles. You can also fire up your core by adding variety to strength training. To cool down, there’s also a handy training mat.

Additionally, to unravel the full potential of the bench, there’s also the Technogym App. Users can leverage off the nifty app by accessing countless workouts. You can also use the Technogym Coach to guide you to get superior results, faster.

What appeals most about this Technogym product is that is stands as a complete gym that gives you no room for excuses. It’s also small and compact enough to fit into most spaces. So, even if you’re living in a small apartment or want to convert the tiny guestroom into the home gym, rest assured this multifunction bench is perfect for the task.

The Technogym Bench retails at S$2,500.

(Images: Technogym)