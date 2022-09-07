Knee problems are one of the most common ailments across the world.

According to statistics close to 20% of the population suffer from issues such as knee osteoarthritis, strained ligaments and arthritis. Left untreated, it can lead to serious issues such as constant pain and limited mobility, especially in our golden years. But as they say prevention is better than cure, which is where the HeatPulse Knee Massager comes in handy.

The new knee massager presents an innovative step towards knee care. It comes from the collective minds at Hydragun, a performance technology startup that provides emerging product solutions to help individuals reach their physical and mental peak. Their claim to fame has been the eponymous and highly successful massage gun. The HeatPulse Knee Massager is substantial follow-up, especially with what is offers those afflicted with knee problems.

Therapy For Your Knee

The HeatPulse is a knee massager that uses soothing heat and steady vibrative pulses to deliver long-lasting relief from tightness, soreness and pain. Users just need to strap the sleeve around their knee, attach the magnetic control pad to it and hit a button. Dual vibrating cores on each side of the patella then spring into action, delivering 100Hz pulses to boost circulation. Gentle steady warmth is also delivered for soothing relief.

All you need to do then is to sit back, relax and let the HeatPulse Knee Massager work its magic. The device offers three massage speeds and five temperature settings for added convenience. It also boasts an impressive battery life, which delivers up to 180 minutes of use on a single charge.

For many, the HeatPulse offers a convenient and easy way to help with their knee issues. It’s ideal for those afflicted with arthritis of the knee, sprains, ligament strain and pain caused from high-impact sports. It also aids in post-surgery recovery and can be used on both elbows and shoulders too.

For those looking for a more comprehensive joint pain relief, they can opt for hot and cold contrast therapy by combining the HeatPulse with the Thermosleeve. The latter serves as a fuss-free alternative to ice packs. By combining the HeatPulse Knee Massager and Thermosleeve, the contrast therapy it delivers will greatly aid post-exercise recovery and fatigue as well as reduce lactic acid build-up.

Insights From An Expert

Although the HeatPulse Knee Massager offers a good way to remedy knee problems, understanding what causes it goes a long way in preventing any untoward issues in the future. Dr Kevin Tomassini, a Chiropractor, Wellness Speaker and Athlete, explains further.

What are the common causes of knee problems amongst people?

The most common causes of knee problems are sports injuries or falls, degenerative changes of the cartilage and alignment issues that lead to pain

In your experience, do you see more men or women afflicted with knee problems?

I see a lot of male athletes with knee injuries from sports and women with alignment and degenerative changes of the knee.

Preventative care is important. What’s your advice on how to prevent knee issues?

Exercise, what you don’t use you lose. Do squats, lunges, and walk as much as you can to keep good mobility and lubrication in the knee joint.

What are the signs people should look out for?

Stiff knees, not being able to squat, pain when walking and clicking noises in the knee should be checked by a professional.

Is a product like the HeatPulse Knee Massager sufficient to treat knee issues?

The HeatPulse, in combination with proper rehabilitation exercises, can help treat knee pain. The heat helps improve blood flow to the area and with muscle relaxation, the exercises will improve movement patterns and alignment.

What other remedies/treatments would you advise patients who suffer from knee problems to follow in addition to using the knee massager?

Chiropractic adjustments for alignment of the pelvis, knee and ankle. Physiotherapy for ligament and meniscus injuries and rehabilitation and preventive exercises of the knee and legs.

(Images: HydraGun)