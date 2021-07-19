Bored of your strength training workouts? Hit a plateau with your resistance training? Well the V-Form Trainer may soon solve those woes. The revolutionary strength training machine by Australian fitness startup Vitruvian, takes resistance training to the next level.

The sophisticated machine intelligently adapts to users’ fitness levels and capabilities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their resistance training. Thanks to a strategic partnership with Fitness First, the V-Form trainer has landed on local shores.

It marks the first time a commercial gym brand has brought the machine to the market. It is timely too as more people are taking on a hybrid approach to fitness. Both members and non-members of Fitness First will get to experience the V-Form Trainer at select location across Singapore. You can also purchase a machine from the official website. But its important to first know what you’re getting.

Next-Level Strength And Endurance Training

The V-Form Trainer is driven by an algorithmic technology and an intelligent weight-loading system. It is able to learn and adapt to users’ habits and empower them to level up their training progressively and effectively.

Offering up to 180kg of resistance, users can utilise the machine for heavy deadlifts to squats and bicep curls.

Squats Bench Press Lifts 1 2 3

Additionally, they can perform a wide range of strength exercises on just a compact unit of the machine. The V-Form Trainer is designed with a slim carbon-fibre platform that is sleek and compact, making it easy to set up and store.

This design is highly favourable for fitness enthusiasts to use in their living room or confine spaces. The machine also eliminates guesswork for users to reach new fitness goals by tracking every movement and reps carried out, via the Vitruvian App, or V-App.

The V-app contains hundreds of coached sessions including different exercise types across all muscle groups. Once connected to the app, users can access an extensive list of workout ideas and suggested programmes that meet their fitness goals.

This personalised piece of fitness equipment is geared towards eccentric training – a method commonly practiced among athletes and is more effective compared to conventional training as it provides twice the amount of workout in half the time.

Eccentric training focuses on slowing down the elongation of the muscle process in order to challenge the muscles and provides benefits such as building quicker strength and encouraging greater muscle growth.

A Boost For Virtual Fitness

According to Anil Chugani, Managing Director, Fitness First Singapore, the connected fitness segment is among the fastest growing segments on the global fitness scene. As such the arrival of the V-Form Trainer coincides with pandemic changing the way people think about their health and fitness.

“A survey conducted recently by our parent company, Evolution Wellness, showed that there is greater appetite for a hybrid approach to fitness now,” explained Chugani. “People want options to exercise at home, as well as in the gym.”

Almost 4,000 fitness-loving respondents took part in this region-wide survey. Among these, around 600 respondents were from Singapore. While there was an increase in people turning to virtual classes during the Circuit Breaker period, just slightly over half of the respondents reported feeling highly satisfied with their workouts at home.

The top three reasons for the dissatisfaction with working out at home were: The lack of the right fitness equipment (51%), lack of motivation (48%), and lack of a motivating environment (40%). As soon as the gyms and fitness studios were allowed to reopen, this translated to close to 30% increase of people turning back to offline workouts.

This data coincides with 37% of the respondents who highlighted that they rushed back to the gym immediately after the lockdown ceased. The remaining respondents shared that they would head back to the gym between one week to six months. Only 14% of the respondents said they will continue solely with virtual workouts.

Of course the V-Form Trainer may help these respondents service their workout needs. If you’re one of the 14%, you may want to give this revolutionary machine a look sometime soon.

