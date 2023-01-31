Valentine’s Day is here and it’s the season of flowers, chocolate and romantic dinners. But for those of you who think those ideas are bit too cliched, perhaps its time to re-evaluate how you will spend 14 February from here on end. One of the novel ideas is to treat yourself or a loved one to a self-care product this Valentine’s Day.

For those in the market for such a product, look no further than vibration therapy experts, Lifepro. A market leader in self-care, wellness, recovery, and at-home fitness, the company may just have the item you need to pamper yourself at home.

This Valentine’s Day, Lifepro has some ideas that will take your self-care and self-love to the next level. Whether it’s for wellness, recovery or just self-pampering, these products should suit all of your self-care needs, for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

VizaCure LED Skin Mask

Find relief from acne, rosacea symptoms, psoriasis, wrinkles, and more with this chemical-free, non-invasive LED facial light therapy mask. Alternate between red and blue to manage severe acne and alternate between red and amber to help rosacea symptoms. The light therapy mask may also be used as an anti-aging face mask.

Oculax Eye Massager

This natural sleep aid device provides migraine and eye strain relief by targeting acupuncture points around the eyes, eyebrows, and temples with vibrations, heated massage, acupressure therapy, and soothing music.

Radiate Plus Thigh, Calf, and Foot Massager

Help improve blood flow, lymphatic draining, reduce inflammation and promote faster healing with 6 different massage modes, 3 compression intensity options levels, and 2 heat levels. Massage modes simulate kneading for your sore muscles, while the compression therapy helps improve circulation and further loosen and relax stiff muscles.

Marvalax Foot Massager

Multiple massage rollers on this reflexology foot massager machine target acupressure points on your feet and calves to relieve leg and foot pain. This foot massager is a luxurious treat for anyone looking to recover after an intense training session, or even just to relax during the stress of the holiday season.

RejuvaWrap Infrared Sauna Blanket

Sweat like never before to set your body free of toxins, calm your mind, and enjoy a deep sleep with this portable heating blanket. The RejuvaWrap boosts your body’s thermal energy and increases circulation for 30 minutes, allowing you to burn calories while relaxing. Gift this to the person in your life that loves to indulge in luxury and relaxation.

(Images: Lifepro)