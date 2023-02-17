Home > Wellness > Health > Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia! What Is It And What Are Its Symptoms?
Feb 17 2023

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The actor’s family took to social media to give his fans an update on his health condition.

What happened to Bruce Willis?

Earlier in 2022, Bruce Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person’s ability to speak and write, which led him to step away from his acting career. Now, the family has revealed a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis shared the news on Instagram. She explained the actor’s condition and thanked his fans and friends for their love and support. Explaining the symptoms of frontotemporal dementia, she added in the caption, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.”

Bruce Willis
Image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Rumer Willis

A huge name in Hollywood, Willis has been a part of many iconic movies such as the Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, Last Man Standing, The Fifth Element, Sunset, The Sixth Sense, Mortal Thoughts and Armageddon. He has been nominated for four Golden Globes, including winning one for the TV series Moonlighting in 1987. He has also been nominated for three Emmys, of which he has won two. While one of those wins was for Moonlighting, the other was for his guest appearance in Friends. 

Bruce Willis diagnosis: What is frontotemporal dementia?

According to Hopkins Medicine, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a common cause of dementia. It is a group of disorders that occur when the nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain start breaking down, causing the lobes to shrink.

It is one of the most common forms of dementia with symptoms usually manifesting between the ages of 40 and 65. FTD can strike young adults as well as older people and affects men and women equally. This dementia is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, which means that it gets worse over time and can eventually lead to significant impairment in daily functioning.

The symptoms of frontotemporal dementia include changes in personality, behaviour and social skills, difficulty with language, including speaking, understanding, reading and writing, trouble with judgment and decision-making abilities, loss of empathy and social awareness and repetitive behaviours or compulsions. This type of dementia can also affect one’s movement.

Currently, there is no cure for FTD. A few treatments might help manage symptoms, which can lead to improved life quality. Additionally, lifestyle modifications such as exercising and a healthy diet might be helpful in some cases.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore and Instagram/@BruceWillisBW)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which brain disorder is Bruce Willis suffering from?

Answer: Bruce Willis is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

Question: What is frontotemporal dementia?

Answer: Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a common cause of dementia. It is a group of disorders that occur when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain start breaking down.

Question: What are the symptoms of frontotemporal dementia?

Answer: The symptoms of frontotemporal dementia include changes in personality, behaviour, and social skills, and difficulty with language.

