Between 2-4 August, foodpanda delivered over 2000 meals to vaccination frontliners. The initiative, supported by partners Nando’s, Popeye’s, Wing Zone and Honest Bowl was a collective effort to show appreciation and support for these healthcare heroes.

foodpanda and almost 100 riders and employee volunteers helped orchestrate the deliveries of the hot lunches, which were delivered to frontline workers across all 40 vaccination centres in Singapore.

“Food is the way to our hearts, and what better way to express our heartfelt appreciation for our frontline heroes than to do what we do best – providing them with delicious, warm meals,” explains Sukhdeep Singh, Director of Strategic Partnerships of foodpanda Singapore.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our partners Nando’s, Popeye’s, Wing Zone and Honest Bowl in joining us on this meaningful initiative to thank our frontline heroes. As we work towards an endemic Singapore, we wanted to say a big thank you to our frontline workers who have risked themselves to keep us safe. This includes not just healthcare workers, but also delivery riders, delivering our food and groceries as the country battles this current wave of challenge.”

Towards Our Vaccination Goal

The show of support is also timely for National Day. In support of the Singapore government’s goal to fully vaccinate two-thirds of its population before 9 August, frontliners at vaccination centres have been working tirelessly to make sure that the nation’s vaccination experience is safe, efficient, and fuss-free.

On average, each vaccination centre requires more than 40 personnel to take on administrative, logistical, and clinical roles that are required for a seamless, efficient vaccination experience. Most of the volunteers and staff at vaccination centres clock about seven hours per shift on average.

Staff take on various roles at each centre – and responsibilities include verifying the particulars and eligibility of registrants, ensuring that members of the public are aware of the vaccination process, and keeping a lookout for adverse reactions after vaccinations are administered.

In addition, our frontline heroes are carrying out their duties with the utmost patience, compassion, and positivity at all times. “It is always heart-warming when the public shows their care and support for frontliners,” said Kevin Tan, frontliner at Fullerton Health Group’s Raffles City Vaccination Centre.

“These gestures help to boost morale and realign our mindsets, especially when we are facing a challenging day. The meals provided by foodpanda and their partners make us feel like the public cares and acknowledges our efforts, which is a huge encouragement and makes us more motivated to serve our community.”

(Images: foodpanda)