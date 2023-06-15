Wellness Festival Singapore is happening this June and here are some of the top events that you may want to attend. Returning for its second edition, WFS 2023 has an even more exciting line-up with 180 wellness offerings in fitness, emotional and mental wellness, as well as lifestyle categories.

This year, the festival has an expanded run for three weeks from 17 June to 9 July, up from 10 days last year, allowing more time for visitors to explore Singapore’s wellness offerings. You can check out what else is happening on the WFS website.

However, if you’re short on time, here are some choice events you may want to bookmark that’s happening at Wellness Festival Singapore 2023.

Club Swing Masterclass

Date: 17 June (Sat) | 10.30am – 11.30am

Venue: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands

Take your fitness game up a notch by introducing Club swinging into your routine. Learn club hand placements, ready positions and a variety of exercises that challenges your body in terms of flexibility, agility, strength and combination.

Acoustic Gym Time with Tyen

Date: 18 June (Sun) | 10.30am – 11.30am and 2pm – 3pm

Venue: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands

Join celebrity personal trainer and musician, Tyen Rasif in its first-of-its-kind fitness experience combining soulful tunes of live acoustic music with a workout routine led by Tyen herself. Serenade yourself with Tyen’s vocals whilst being guided through a dynamic, equipment-free workout.

Crystal Sound Bath & Art

Date: 21 June (Wed) | 7pm – 8pm

Venue: Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands

Looking to awake your mind? Here’s one for the creatives and non-creatives: elevate your senses and stimulate your creativity through the power of sound healing.

Munchies & Mindfulness

Date: 23 June (Fri) | 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm

Venue: Museum of Ice Cream

Beat the heatwave by cooling all meltdowns with a serene Mindfulness & Munchies session at Museum of Ice Cream. Unleash your inner child and play with food whilst munching on unlimited desserts in a space filled with interactive installations.

(Images: Wellness Festival Singapore)