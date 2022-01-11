What You Need To Know About The New Covid-19 Variant ‘Deltacron’

As the world is dealing with the spread of latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, a new combination variant named as ‘Deltacron’ has reportedly been identified in Cyprus.

According to reports, a professor of the University of Cyprus said that a new kind of variant which is a co-infection of the Delta and the Omicron variants has been found.

Leondios Kostrikis, who is also the head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, reportedly said, “There are currently Omicron and Delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two. The discovery was named Deltacron due to the identification of Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genome.”

What do we know about ‘Deltacron’?

Findings sent to global health body

The reports say that at least 25 cases of ‘Deltacron’ have been identified by Kostrikis’ team in Cyprus.

On 7 January, the sequences of the cases were sent to GISAID — the global health initiative that maintains the database for viruses.

The research done by Kostrikis’ team also reveals that the frequency of the combined infection is higher among patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 as compared to non-hospitalised patients.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over delta and omicron, Kostrikis said.

Cyprus’ Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas praised the country’s scientists for discovering the new variant on 8 January but said that there is nothing to worry about as of now, reported Jerusalem Post while citing Cyprus Mail.

Is ‘Deltacron’ officially recognised?

No, the World Health Organization (WHO) hasn’t given any recognition to ‘Deltacron’.

In fact, no new variant has been officially recognised since Omicron.

A few days ago, Israel reported a new infection dubbed ‘Flurona’. The infection was detected in a patient diagnosed with the seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. ‘Flurona’, however, is not a new variant.

“The disease is the same disease. They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the hospital’s gynaecology department, was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, a new variant, B.1.640.2, was also detected in France at the beginning of January 2022 by researchers at the Méditerranée Infection Foundation in Marseille.

