Singapore’s first telehealth platform, Noah & Zoey have introduced a brand new toll-free dial-a-friend hotline. 1800-FRIENDS aims to provide an outlet and support channel for anyone who needs it.

The new toll-free hotline is catered towards those who need an alternative outlet of release, finding inner peace or emotional support – highlighting the importance of openness. Leading up to International Friendship Day on 30 July, the hotline will have special guest operators, per day from 27 July, who will be a “friend” for callers who dial-in.

A Friend In Need

A recent study found that more than seven in 10 Gen Z adults in APAC (including Singapore) surveyed experienced various forms of depression during the pandemic: feeling tired, having trouble thinking and concentrating or feeling lonely amongst other forms.

Of the 1226 Gen Zs surveyed, 46 per cent felt their top source of overwhelming stress came from their relationships with friends, this followed right after the pressure felt with their families (at 65 per cent).

The study looked at how social media influenced these Gen Zs with more than a third attributing a negative impact with 48 per cent of them attributing how it was disconnecting them from their friends and loved ones, thus worsening their mental health and wellbeing.

“Many of us have embedded working from home as part of our daily lives, and by extension to that, this inevitably creates a smaller sphere of support as opposed to how we’re used to,” explains Sean Low, Co-Founder of Noah & Zoey.

“With 1800-FRIENDS, we want it to be an avenue for those who merely need a new person to speak their minds in a zero-judgement space. We want our hotline to help make a positive impact on our callers’ emotional and overall health,”

Callers to Noah & Zoey’s new dial-a-friend hotline can find some comfort in having a judgement-free chat with a friendly voice, from 1800 hours (6pm) daily with volunteer operators. In the coming months, the hotline will introduce more comforting experiences.

For more details on the hotline, visit 1800friends.com or dial 1800-3743637 (FRIENDS).