6 Times Greta Thunberg Brutally Clapped Back At Twitter Trolls

By Sanmita Acharjee, Dec 29 2022 6:00 pm

Greta Thunberg is known for her brutal comebacks on Twitter against politicians, world leaders, and trolls. We were reminded of her grit and wit yet again after a recent Twitter stir with Andrew Tate went viral on the internet. Tate is a media personality who is known for his misogynistic and homophobic ideologies. So as Tate recovers from Greta’s savage burn, let’s take a look at all of the times she has brutally clapped back at trolls.

1. When She Savagely Called Andrew Tate Out For His ‘Small D*** Energy’

Greta Thunberg on Twitter wrecked Andrew Tate with a savage reply after the well-known misogynist tried trolling her. Tate asked Greta for her email address so that he could send her a list of his cars and their enormous carbon emissions. Tate, who was banned from Twitter, returned to the social media platform post-Elon Musk’s takeover in October.

The environmentalist’s reply was short but savage.

2. That Time When Thunberg Threw Shade On Meatloaf

Politicians, leaders, and even entertainers have critiqued Greta for her voice against climate change. Singer and rock icon Michael Aday, who passed away in January 2022, spoke to a news publication about the young climate activist. He told Daily Mail that Greta had been brainwashed. You can’t miss out on Greta’s response to his claim.

We agree!

3. The 2nd Time Greta Thunberg Took Down Donald Trump

Thunberg’s effortless clap backs against former US President Donald Trump have been highly entertaining. In her tweet, Greta wrote, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see.” This comeback had an undertone of what Trump had said about Thunberg after her ‘How Dare You’ speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 went viral. The photograph was the final time Trump walked out of the White House premises before the Biden administration took over.

4. She’s Aware Of Her Wins

Trolls have not spared the teenage activist for her Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism. Critics went ahead to call out Thenburg for her condition, for which she has felt “limited” before. She clapped back at them in the best, most effective way possible.

Way to go Greta!

5. Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Bio; Takes On Brazil’s Leader

Surely Presidents worldwide can’t stop Greta from advocating for what she believes in or speaking her mind on Twitter. Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro called her a ‘brat’ when she chose to condemn the violence in the Amazon rainforest on Twitter. Bolsonaro said he was amazed at how the press gave space to a ‘pirralha’. Pirralha is a derogatory Portuguese word which translates to brat or pest. Thunberg even shared a video of the incident, and her subtle response to Bolsonaro included changing her Twitter bio accordingly.

6. Greta Shades Russian Prez Vladamir Putin

Greta Thunberg’s response to Russian President Vladamir Putin on Twitter was as sassy as one could imagine. In response to being called “poorly informed” by Putin, Thunberg, once again, changed her Twitter bio to what the Russian President had called her during the UN Climate Summit 2019.

Never change Greta!

Sanmita Acharjee
