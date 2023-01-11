We Made A Travel Itinerary For Jack Ma To Use In Bangkok

Famed Chinese businessman Jack Ma is in town, and everyone is surprised by his sudden visit. That’s why we came up with a couple of places he should visit while in Bangkok.

He’s the co-founder of the multinational conglomerate Alibaba Group, one of the people included in the 2021 Forbes Global Rich List, and he looks like one of the former Thai businessman/ex-prime ministers—too many things to put on a portfolio already. Jack Ma is now in Bangkok, visiting iconic street food spots and watching sports, and we know just the places he should visit next.

An itinerary for Jack Ma in Bangkok

Since Jack Ma enjoyed Jay Fai so much, he should visit Jay Oh next

As Jack Ma has already shown appreciation for Thai street food, one of the spots he cannot miss at all costs is Jay Oh, located on Banthat Thong Road. Their tom yum is the reason why there’s a long queue almost every day, and other popular favourites are worth your time just as much. Crispy pork, fried tofu with crispy garlic—all guaranteed quality meals, even recommended by the Michelin Guide.

Ever the sports lover, he should also head to The Royal Bangkok Sports Club, where he can sport in peace

Jack also made an appearance at Rajadamnern Stadium for some quality entertainment this weekend, so no doubt that he’ll enjoy both the relaxing and energetic activities the RBSC offers. From tennis to golf and yoga, their facilities are packed to the brim—perfect for those looking to enjoy some time in the sun, or just keep themselves occupied. It’s members only, and we’re sure he’ll value the privacy.

Jack Ma could check out the Lazada offices, you know, for research

As the co-founder of Alibaba, it might be fun to visit the cute, quaint offices of Lazada. With lots of discount coupons available, an amazing amount of products, and the epitome of UI-unfriendliness, Lazada rose to become one of the most-used online shopping platforms in Thailand. We’re sure Jack Ma will be thrilled to talk with the team and see how things are run here.

Jack Ma is a Buddhist, so visiting Wat Pho is a must

Ma is a known Buddhist and a Taoist. As an enjoyer of cultures, Ma would certainly appreciate the beauty of Thai temples—one of the most visited cultural spots when tourists come to Thailand. Of course, Wat Phrakaew is the most obvious one, but many look over the wonder that is Wat Pho. Jack Ma could also take a photo of its large pagoda as you’re going along a river cruise. He doesn’t have Instagram, but still.

Lastly, as one of the world’s best leaders, he should visit Thailand’s best bar, BKK Social Club

Jack Ma is no stranger to being honoured in world rankings. He’s one of Top 10 Economic Personalities of the Year by Central China Television in 2004, Time magazine listed Ma as one of the world’s 100 most powerful people in 2009 and 2014, and he was ranked as the second entry on World’s 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune in 2017.

Speaking of world rankings, BKK Social Club placed 14th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for 2022. Game recognises game, so this is it.

(Hero and Featured Philippe Lopez/AFP)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok