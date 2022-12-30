Home > AM Select > Hit List > Recapping The Year 2022 In Memes
Recapping The Year 2022 In Memes
Recapping The Year 2022 In Memes

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 30 2022 8:00 am

2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.

Remember how Bangkok officially rebranded to Krungthep Maha Nakorn? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from Oscars? Also this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.

[Hero Image Credit: Jesse Van Vliet/Unsplash]

The best memes of 2022

January

Remember temp check stickers?

COVID and PM2.5 is the combination we never needed but got anyway.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bkkmemes (@bkkmemes)

Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Movie scenes (@movieshowstime)

February

Remember this train wreck of a decision? We’re still rolling our eyes over it.

The memes from Inventing Anna were just *chef’s kiss*

Wait, 50 Cent was in the halftime show?

March

All of our reactions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Oh honey, no.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OnlyinBangkok (@onlyinbangkok)

Most random thing that happened in March 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

April

Summer hit us like a truck as always.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thailand Buzz (@thailandbuzz)

One thing I give props to this country for is the number of holidays we get.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bkkmemes (@bkkmemes)

We had, like, a two-day cold wave when it rained in summer. What was up with that?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thailand Buzz (@thailandbuzz)

May

The Met Gala came and as expected, some celebs just showed up doing the bare minimum.

This meme aged like milk.

June

The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.

Still the same to this day lol

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farangs Gone Wild (@farangsgonewild)

Soho House has arrived in BKK, baby!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fake Rothko (@thefakerothko)

We were watching the British complaining about the hot weather with a smirk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dobby Club (@dobbyclub06)

But on our side, we wouldn’t have complained if the hot weather returned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bangkok Club Memes (@bkkclubmemes)

Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.

August

That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud LOL

Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.

Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?

September

BRB, streaming the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

We can still see the ads on the streets soooo…

We are in misery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farangs Gone Wild (@farangsgonewild)

October

Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fake Rothko (@thefakerothko)

Leave Van Gogh alone!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Tag us next time, jeez

November

How does a two-hour ride for a 5km distance sound?

And now there’s a fun little lawsuit ongoing 🙂 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fake Rothko (@thefakerothko)

Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts and gifted us the best memes of 2022 

December

No but for real, the teaser trailer looks AMAZING!

How did your Spotify Wrapped look?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunday Scaries (@sunday.scaries)

It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Congrats to the absolute GOAT, Messi!

And finally, wishing you a restful festive period.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gemma Correll (@gemmacorrell)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
