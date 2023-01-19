Read The Touching Story Behind Miss Universe Thailand’s Iconic ‘Soda Tab’ Gown

On January 14, during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, reigning Miss Universe Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam, took to the stage in a truly special dress that has quickly turned into an internet sensation.

Crafted by the fashion label MANIRAT, the “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress” was designed by founder and designer, Arif Jehwang, whose vision was to pay tribute to Anna’s life story through the gown’s unique recycled concept.

As you may have gleaned from the garment’s metallic hues, the body of the dress was pieced together using 2,700 aluminium soda-can tabs. Instead of sourcing the tabs from manufacturers, the designer amassed the used tabs from trash collectors and donation centres across the country, selecting the desirable size and colours, before donating the remaining tabs to the Prostheses Foundation of Her Royal Highness the Princess Mother.

For a layered look, the dress was then bedazzled with Swarovski crystals, which gave the gown an elegant movement as well as a shimmering effect that came to life under the competition’s stage lights.

Growing up in poverty, Anna Sueangam-iam’s parents were garbage collectors and street sweepers. From a young age, Anna became very familiar with the concept of recycling, citing an example where she used to play with discarded toys that her father picked up on the job.

Although Anna was previously bullied for her financial situation, she later came to embrace her humble roots, especially during the pageant competition. During a Miss Universe Thailand interview, she stated: “You must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into. But instead, believe that you have the power to change your own life for the better.”

The dress is not only a nod to Anna’s reclamation of the ‘Miss Garbage’ title, but it also further proves that stunning evening gowns can be fashioned out of surplus and eco-friendly materials, shining a light on the sustainability movement that is making its way through the kingdom’s growing fashion industry.

Accumulating over hundreds of thousands of likes, Anna captioned her Instagram post featuring this daring dress: “Thank you all for seeing it, hearing it, and hopefully being the message of self-worth”.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online Thailand.