What To Do In Bangkok During Dry Saturday AKA Election Day

Cyndi Lauper once proclaimed that girls just wanna have fun, and we can do all that without alcohol. Here’s where to go in Bangkok this Saturday, as it will be a dry day.

With the Thai Election coming up, there will be no alcohol sold from 6 pm on 13 May until 6 pm on 14 May (Election Day). Like last Saturday, that means alcohol will be a no-no. If you still plan on being out and about, you may find yourself debating what you can do. Beyond risking the law and drinking out of paper cups at shady places, there are still a whole lot of things you can do in Bangkok on a dry weekend. Step into your best pair of shoes and call a Grab. It’s worth a shot.

Where to go in Bangkok this dry Saturday, a dry day from 13-14 May

Karaoke to your ex’s favourite song and cry your heart out

You don’t need alcohol to have a proper cry in a public place in front of your friends, just remind yourself of your past relationships—how you could have done better, how he left you for a girl that doesn’t look that good but you still lost the fight anyway. Its such fun reminiscing about the past, and everyone knows a good cry will help you feel better. Let it all out, and don’t worry about a morning-after hangover, either.

Go watch a Marvel movie, and debate whether Marvel movies are the peak of cinema

Right, yes, somebody really said that. You didn’t think much of it, but now it has come to remind you that maybe it’s right they’re in the past. That person doesn’t even know what Chungking Express is and probably thinks Les Misérable is some sort of French food. But they did say that Avengers: End Game is the best movie ever made. Either way, the cinema is still a pretty good alternative to bars for a dry day, no matter what your views.

Learn how to roll your own joints for the first time

We know what it feels like. Even if someone gifted you the best weed ever grown, there’s no point if you don’t know what to do with it. This dry Saturday, you could learn how to roll your own joints for the first time. There’s a lot of YouTube how-to’s on it. Interestingly, on a dry day, alcohol is banned, while dispensaries can stay open.

Start your gym journey and post all the thirst traps on socials

It’s time to start looking good for yourself. Let yourself achieve that body goal and make sure that next time you look in a mirror you’ll look so good you’d want to marry yourself. Love yourself as much as Kanye loves Kanye, and that’s something that will have a long-lasting positive effect for sure. If you spend all year destroying your body with alcohol, let the alcohol ban be the much-needed repair.

Eat everything you want in Yaowarat

Dim sum, guay jub, crab pot, fish balls, and a whole lot more—when was the last time you took a stroll down Yaowarat road and saw everything it has to offer? With the alcohol ban starting at 6pm, it’s prime time to head to China Town and eat your heart out. Book yourself a whole seafood buffet because the world is your oyster. You don’t even have to worry about your ex’s lame shellfish allergy anymore.

Watch a theatre performance, because your last relationship wasn’t entertaining enough

We can’t all be theatre kids, because some of us like having money and stable jobs. There are many theatres in town, showing various musicals and performances. You can burn through around three hours of your evening easily with that.

Jokes aside, Chula’s Faculty of Arts is performing Hedwig & The Angry Inch this Saturday and we hope they absolutely kill it on stage.

Shop everything because you deserve it, sis

What do you want to wear this spring? What do you think is the new thing? What do you want to wear this season? You are Donatella for one evening. Use the dry Saturday in Bangkok to really experiment with your style, completely sober this time. Late night train market? Daytime weekend market? Air-conditioned shopping malls because it is just way too hot outside? You deserve everything and more.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok