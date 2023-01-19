Mackenzie McDonald: Looking At His Net Worth And Career Highlights

At the 2023 Australian Open, Mackenzie McDonald knocked out defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal out of the tournament. This was Nadal’s worst Grand Slam result in seven years.
Nadal’s elimination disturbs the men’s draw and gives an unexpected twist to the race for the Grand Slam title. With the second-ranked player in the tournament, Casper Ruud, also facing a shocking exit in Round 2, it looks like the stars might be aligning for nine-time champion Novak Djokovic to equalise the Spaniard’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.
So, who exactly is Mackenzie McDonald? Is he the next big thing in men’s tennis or was this just a fluke win, aided by the hip injury Nadal suffered in the second set? Well, let’s take a look at McDonald’s career highlights, net worth and other achievements.
Mackenzie McDonald: The young player’s career highlights
Born on April 16 1995, McDonald is an American professional tennis player. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played college tennis for the Golden Bears. In 2014, McDonald began his professional tennis career by competing in the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger Tour, winning his first Challenger Tour singles title in 2016 at the Irving Tennis Classic.
He tasted further success in 2016 by winning the NCAA Division I Tennis Championships in both singles and doubles. In 2018, he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament with partner Michael Venus.
What is Mackenzie McDonald’s net worth?
As of January 2023, McDonald’s net worth is estimated to be USD 1.4 million. All his earnings have come from competing in tennis tournaments. He roughly makes about USD 286000 a year.
His endorsements
Even though the tennis player is quite young, he has still managed to rack up a couple of endorsements including brands like Fila and Wilson. The latter looks after McDonald’s racquet needs while the former sponsors his on-court apparel.
His personal life
Currently, McDonald is in a relationship with Maria Matea, who also happens to be a professional tennis player. Currently, McDonald resides in Lake Nona, Florida.
(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Mackenzie McDonald)
