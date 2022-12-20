From Leo Messi’s historic World Cup win to Zendaya’s birthday wish for Tom Holland and Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s collaboration for Louis Vuitton, these are the most-liked Instagram posts that captured our “hearts” — on the app, at least.

Yes, Instagram — the app that, despite our better judgment, we just can’t seem to put down. And with the app that we can’t put down, there’s the celebrities we can’t stop following, and ultimately, the posts we like, and scroll, and like, and scroll, and like some more. It’s a vicious cycle — but one that shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

On the plus side, the photos below, those that have earned more of our “likes” than any others — are mostly things worth celebrating. Happy moments, like world cup wins and wedding announcements. Honestly, the only big difference between this group of photos and your friend’s photos are a few professional photographers, and, of course, millions and millions of dollars. There’s also a stock photo of an egg. So, let’s get into it, shall we? We shall.

The 10 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of All Time

55.8 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egg Gang 🌎 (@world_record_egg)

Many, many moons ago — 2019 — Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi had the most-liked photo (18 million) on Instagram, which inspired an advertising exec to see if an egg, this egg above, could get more likes. It worked. It’s still working. Egg!

2). @leomessi lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

54 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Argentina’s hero, Lionel Messi, led the national team to a memorable victory in a fierce final match against France on December 18th in Doha. He shared an emotional and inspiring post upon lifting the trophy for his country. Kudos to this record setter!

3.) and 5.) @cristiano and @Messi for Louis Vuitton

42 million likes; 32.4 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Sitting in third position in the list of top liked Instagram posts is a common upload featuring football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing a game of chess, sponsored by fashion giant Louis Vuitton.

4.) @cristiano and @georginagio’s pregnancy announcement

32.6 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The most-followed person on Instagram also happens to be responsible for two entrants in the list of most liked Instagram posts. This happy update from October 2021 is a celebration alongside Georgina Rodriguez announcing her pregnancy and twins with the football star.

6). @leomessi posting with the ultimate trophy

31.9 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

This post needs no caption (literally!)



With this latest upload, the G.O.A.T now has four of the 10 most liked Instagram posts in the world. Now that’s another record for the books.

7.) @cristiano‘s final FIFA World Cup 2022 post

31.1 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo had millions cheering him on during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reportedly his last outing for Portugal. But when they were ousted from the tournament, his fans rallied on social media, especially Instagram, as the world watched one of the greatest footballers of our time falling short of bringing home the ultimate trophy. Nevertheless, he’s still an icon for this generation!

8.) @xxxtentacion’s final post

30.4 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion)

Rapper XXXTentacion, commonly known as “X”, is no longer with us, but he lives on through this, the final post on his Instagram account, simply reading: “LOVE IS WAR.”

9.) @leomessi’s win against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals

28.4 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Football fans world over were glued to their screens as Argentina knocked out Croatia 3-0 to make it to the FIFA World 2022 finals, a historic moment for Messi and his team as the country had last won the World Cup trophy back in 1986 – clearly this was a long time coming.

10.) @arianagrande’s wedding to Dalton Gomez

26.3 million likes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

No stranger to making waves on the ‘Gram, Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez in May 2021 racked up the likes quickly. Congrats to the happy couple.

