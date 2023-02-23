Netflix Thailand Announces A Discounted Price For Its Base Subscription Plan

Thailand and a few other countries in Southeast Asia have unveiled new discounted prices for Netflix’s first-tier subscription.

Netflix has gotten a lot of attention recently for cracking down on users who share passwords. That hasn’t reached our shores, at least not yet. For now, the streaming giant announced that they’re reducing the price of their base subscription all across Southeast Asia. And yes, that includes Thailand.

Netflix’s new price for their Basic plan subscription

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines are the four countries that announced a new reduced price for a first-tier Netflix subscription. The base subscription allows watching from one device at a time as well as downloading for offline viewing. This ad-free sub-tier also allows you to watch in 720p HD. For Thailand, the original price was THB279. That price is now THB169.

The move comes after Netflix announced that it would be cracking down on password sharing. It’s been something that the company has hinted at many times before but only started seriously implementing recently. The limitation has already been implemented in certain countries with users having to register a “primary location”. Users outside of that location have to pay extra.

Whether this new reduced price is simply just to get new subscribers or it signals the coming of the password sharing limitation here to Thailand remains to be seen. What is clear is that people aren’t too happy about the password-sharing crackdown and even called Netflix out for now going back on something they once encouraged.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

[Hero image: Thibault Penin/Unsplash]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok