Oscar Gift Bags 2023: A Sneak-Peek Inside The Goodie Bag All Nominees Are Getting

Everybody wins at the 95th Academy Awards—Distinctive Assets says so. All the nominees of the 2023 Oscars will be going home with a swag bag, whether or not they bring home the coveted golden statue. Continue reading to see what’s in the 2023 Oscars gift bag.
According to its founder, Lash Fary, the bags “serve a grander purpose”, featuring a diverse array of goodies from small businesses that could use the exposure and world-renowned brands for the candidates to indulge in.
Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based marketing company, is known to be a firm that has the transformative power of taking celebrity gifting to a whole new level. This year, our favourite actors and directors such as Michelle Yeoh, James Cameron, Brendan Fraser, and Ke Huy Quan will be taking home a hefty gift. Although they are on the receiving end of this lush stash, it’s a win-win situation for both the stars and the businesses that participate in the “Everybody Wins” gift bag.
Fary says: “These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using, and talking about these products.”
From elaborate escapes to delightful treatments, read on to discover the items included in this most-buzzed-about swag bag.
What’s inside the 2023 Oscars swag bag?
Although the value of the Oscar gift bags is not yet made known, we know for sure that it’s an overwhelming amount. With over 60 items in there, there’s a huge variety of goodies that fill the Oscar gift bags, from lux beauty products to exciting travel opportunities, to even unique treatments and wellness experiences. Below is the entire list of what the glitterati of Hollywood is going to be spoiled with at the awards ceremony.
Travel and architecture
- Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse Italian island vacation hideaway
- an ultimate breathtaking Canadian escape at The Lifestyle 10-acre estate
- Maison Construction complimentary project management
- Pieces of Australia land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts
Beauty products and treatments
- Miage full range
- ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol
- Art Lipo body sculpting
- Bauman Medical comprehensive hair restoration services and hair wellness products
- Benigna Parfums Royal Essence Collection
- Blush Silks beauty pillowcases
- DAX Hair Care grooming products
- facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- EpicLight Beauty Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush
- Oxygenetix award-winning foundation + microneedling medispa services
- ReFa HEART Brush + ReFa FINE BUBBLE S beauty showerhead
- Serucell groundbreaking cellular protein Recovery Serum
- Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand soap + jewellery cleaner
- Sumner Street Shea handmade vegan body butters
Fashion
- Havaianas colorful “beach getaway” flip flops + luggage combo
- Bored Rebel graphic undershirts
- Jambys “performance inactivewear”
- Rareté Studios customized luxury gemstone Belonging Bracelet
- THE FOOTCLOUD invisible adhesive shoe cushions
- apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand
- The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company
- Upminders LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion
Wellness
- All Better Co. plant-powered first aid
- Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness bath ritual sets
- Beli vitality and fertility supplements
- C60 Sexy edible massage oil by C60 Purple Power
- a deck of Daily Energy Cards
- Effecti-cal enhanced calcium supplements
- evolvetogether high-performing daily essentials
- Jo Bowlby’s A Book for Life + shaman reading
- Kind Reason Co. eco-friendly hand-poured candles
- KnowingLabs performance testing panels
- NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity boost
- PETA “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow
- Proflexa topical pain relief cream
- Reflect ultimate mental health orb
- Sweetums flavoured intimate wipes
- The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness
- Third Element Water lithiated hyper-supplement
- the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society
Food
- a curated luxurious gift set of hand-harvested gourmet dates from Bateel
- ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave
- blanc par rouGe gourmet maple collection
- CLIF Thins healthy snacks
- sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey
- wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines
- Ginza Nishikawa shokupan – the artisanal Japanese milk bread sensation
- all pleasure/no guilt Good Girl Chocolate
- Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water
- m cacao expressio – the first-ever chocolate box with a personalized video embedded inside
- Opopop flavour-wrapped microwave popcorn kernels
- handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate-covered Posh Pretzels
- S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
- The Beauty Tea Company limited edition all-natural tea collection
- ethically-sourced small batch chai concentrate from THE CHAI BOX
- Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverages
- Ysidro sophisticated sparkling canned sake spritz
When and where to watch the 2023 Oscars Awards ceremony in Thailand?
The 2023 Oscars will be airing on Monday, 13 March, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 am Bangkok time. In Thailand, the Oscars will be broadcast on True Movie Hits HD, True Film 1, TrueID and TrueVisions Now.
