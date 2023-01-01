Home > Travel > Travel Guides > 2023 Public Holidays In Thailand To Bookmark For Your Vacation Plans
2023 Public Holidays In Thailand To Bookmark For Your Vacation Plans
2023 Public Holidays In Thailand To Bookmark For Your Vacation Plans

By Lifestyle Asia , Jan 1 2023 4:51 pm

If there’s one good thing about living in Thailand, it’s the amount of public holidays we get. Here are the public holidays in Thailand for 2023 you need to know.

Plan your calendar and get those holidays approved. These are the public holidays for 2023, officially announced by the Bank of Thailand.

Keep in mind that some of the days are observed differently depending if you’re in private sectors or government institutions. Examples include the Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Khao Phansa Day, which are only recognised by government institutions as holidays. Plus, there are days when events fall on weekends. We might get days off on Mondays after that. Be sure to double check beforehand.

Thailand’s public holidays in 2023

January

  • 1st, Sun, New Year’s Day
  • 2nd, Mon, New Year Holiday
  • 22nd, Sun, Chinese New Year

March

  • 6th, Mon, Makha Bucha Day

April

  • 6th, Thu Chakri Day
  • 13th – 6th, Thu – Sun, Songkran Festival
  • 21st Apr, Fri, End of Ramadan

May

  • 1st, Mon, Labour Day
  • 4th, Thu, Coronation of King Vajiralongkorn
  • 11th, Thu, Royal Ploughing Ceremony

June

  • 3rd, Sat, Visakha Bucha Day
  • 3rd, Sat, Queen Suthida’s Birthday
  • 5th, Mon, Visakha Bucha Holiday
  • 5th, Mon, Queen Suthida’s Birthday Holiday

July

  • 28th, Fri, King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday

 

August

  • 1st, Tue, Asahna Bucha Day
  • 2nd, Wed, Khao Phansa Day
  • 12th, Sat, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday
  • 14th, Mon, Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s Birthday Holiday

October

  • 13th, Fri, Passing of His Majesty the Late King
  • 23rd, Mon, Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

December

  • 5th, Tue, His Majesty the Late King’s Birthday
  • 10th, Sun, Constitution Day
  • 11th, Mon, Constitution Day Holiday
  • 25th, Mon, Christmas Day
  • 31st, Sun, New Year’s Eve

