Here’s Why, Despite Not Winning The World Cup, Kylian Mbappé Is A Football Legend In The Making

Likened to stars such as Pelé and Lionel Messi, French footballer Kylian Mbappé is fast establishing himself as the next big superstar, both on and off the pitch. More so now, after he scored a spectacular hat trick at the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Argentina at the finals, easily making the game the most thrilling one of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)



Kylian Mbappé is in the prime of his life. Considered one of the world’s best footballers, the young Frenchman is a living embodiment of passion, success and the power of dreams.

Only 23 years old, the French professional footballer has already amassed five Ligue 1 titles and a FIFA World Cup under his belt. He was also, quite rightfully, short-listed in this year’s prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Currently plying his trade in League One club Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé boasts a clinical approach to the game. Blessed with lightning pace, impressive dribbling skills and a killer finish, he is considered by many as one of the best in the field. In fact, many have likened his performance to the likes of the great Pelé and Thierry Henry.

Time on his side

Despite his young age, Kylian Mbappé has already achieved what many of his peers dream to accomplish. He is already a multi-league winner and a world champion with numerous football accolades in his trophy case.

But above all else, he also displays a level of maturity and sporting intelligence on his approach to the beautiful game. Adding to that his spirit, dedication, hard work and skill, it solidifies Mbappé as a true icon in the world of football.

It’s these credentials that put Mbappé on the radar of Swiss watchmaker Hublot. A haute horlogerie brand with a visionary future, Hublot’s association with the world of football is well documented.

An official timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO, Hublot is also the official watch of prestigious clubs such as Juventus, Chelsea, AFC Ajax, Benfica.

The brand also boasts some of the world’s famous personalities from the sport such as Pelé and José Mourinho, in which Mbappé now finds himself in the same company having become a Hublot ambassador in 2018. “Kylian is the first current footballer to represent the brand,” commented Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO Hublot on his signing.

“He follows on from Usain Bolt, with whom he shares many values. In becoming a Hublot ambassador, Kylian joins the legends of football, and King Pelé in particular,” adds Guadalupe. “He is an individual universally respected for his excellence on the pitch and his humility off it.”

On his appointment, Mbappé admitted that it’s a great source of pride to find himself with the Hublot family. “For me, Hublot is a real favourite. I’ve been a fan of their watches and their philosophy for a long time.

The encounter with Jean-Claude Biver and Ricardo Guadalupe, who run this company, was a decisive one. I need to be able to identify both with the values of the brand with which I partner and the people behind it.”

Destined for greatness

There’s little doubt that if Mbappé’s career trajectory continues the way it has the young Frenchman will be spoken of in the same context as the other legends of the game like Lionel Messi (who was undoubtedly the star of the 2022 FIFA World Cup). But his approach to the game is by no means a fluke.

Trained to be a professional footballer by his father, Mbappé’s foray into the world of football began at French club AS Bondy when he was just six years old.

His talents at Bondy did not go unnoticed, eventually paving the way for him to join elite football academy Clairefontaine.

It was there where Mbappé honed his craft, leading to clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich eager to sign his services. Eventually though, he settled for Monaco, which he joined in 2015.

He immediately tasted success, helping the club to a Ligue 1 title in 2016. Just two years following his signing, Mbappé signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent transfer worth €180 million, making him the second-most expensive player and most expensive teenage player.

He duly repaid the investment, helping the club to four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France. He also helped PSG each their first UEFA Champions League Final in 2020, Mbappé also owns the distinction of being the club’s second highest goal scorer of all-time.

Club aspirations aside, this year, the young Frenchman will also lead the charge for the Les Bleus for their campaign in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Anticipation is high on this year’s tournament and for Mbappé it begs the question if he will add to his tally a second World Cup victory for France.

Going beyond competitive football, the player is already proverbially getting the ball rolling by fronting the Hublot Loves Football campaign, which is counting down to the world’s greatest tournament, set to kick off at the end of this month.

(main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FIFAWorldCup)