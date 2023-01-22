15 Most-Terrifying Horror Books: ‘The Shining’, ‘The Exorcist’ And More

Horror stories belong to a peculiar genre of literature that draws humongous attention from individuals who crave jumpscares while reading their favourite horror books. Revolving around haunted houses, vampires, evil serial killers, zombies, and hell houses full of deadly violence and spirits, these horror novels take readers on a thrilling expedition into the world of fiction against the dark backdrop of eerie stories.

The best horror novels are the ones which send chills down the spine while keeping up the spirit to turn the pages and discover the horrifying climax. Also, those which deal with terrifying aspects of the horror genre, are the ones that give readers an adrenaline rush and promise a scary experience filled with ghosts and spirits. These stories are vigilantly crafted to keep the readers hooked by building up on the scary backdrop gradually so that they can visualise everything while perusing.

This genre of literature has some of the best writers who ensure that every page of their book is so skillfully written that readers can actually experience the eeriness.

With horror book authors managing to claim much-deserved fame in the world of literature, you might be wondering which one among the many would be the best ones for you to check out.

So, brace yourself to enter the best-haunted houses through the pages of your pick for we have a list of the best horror books which you would surely enjoy. Some of these horror books have been adapted into films and TV mini-series too, adding to their popularity. And, most of them have been New York Times bestsellers too.

Pick from these scariest horror books to add to your reading list