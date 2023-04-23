Top Book Recommendations From Billionaire Mukesh Ambani For The Reader In You

If we list businessmen who have put India on the global map, Mukesh Ambani would definitely be one of them. Want to think like him? Then you must read the books that the Indian billionaire recommends, for a lesson or two on entrepreneurship, leadership and life.

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company in terms of market value. The Ambanis are often in news for their extravagant lifestyle, the ridiculously expensive things they own and what not. With a net worth of USD 84.2 billion as reported by Forbes, nothing in the world is impossible for the man behind Reliance.

Born into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani attended the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road, Mumbai. He studied at studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai for high school and pursued a degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology. He went to Stanford University to get an MBA, but came back to India to help his father establish Reliance in the 1980s. Reliance might have started as a small enterprise, but today it has made Mukesh Ambani the richest in Asia.

Mukesh Ambani is known to lead a simple life, eat simple meals, brisk walk every day, and wait for it, read. A Dr. Seuss rightly said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Ambani is not only an avid reader, he also has a bunch of interesting book recommendations. These fiction and non fiction books are great reads in themselves, but they also provide an insight into the business tycoon’s mind and what he likes to read. So, here are some of the best Mukesh Ambani-approved books you can read for some life lessons and more.

Books recommended by Mukesh Ambani