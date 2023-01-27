Australia Open 2023: What Is The Prize Money That The Winners Will Take Home?

Ever wondered what the prize money is that the winners of the Australia Open take home? The first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne will see players competing for a new, all-time high prize money pool.
For the 2023 Australian Open, the total prize money pot is a whopping AUD 76.5 million. Compared to the previous year, this marks a significant increase of 3.4 per cent, with both the men’s and women’s singles winners taking home almost AUD 3 million.
In the 2022 Australia Open, Rafael Nadal won the men’s singles tournament while Ashleigh Barty was the champion of the women’s singles division.
How much prize money will the winner of the Australia Open 2023 take home?
Like all other major tennis tournaments, the Australian Open offers both prize money and points to the winners. In the men’s and women’s singles divisions, the winners will each receive AUD 2,975,000 and 2000 points, both of which are some of the highest on the ATP and WTA tours. The runner-ups in these divisions will take home AUD 1,625,000 each, as well as 1200 points (men’s singles) or 1300 points (women’s singles).
The semi-finalists will take home AUD 925,000 and 720 points (men’s singles) or 780 points (women’s singles), while the quarter-finalists will receive AUD 555,250 and 360 points (men’s singles) or 430 points (women’s singles). All the players who make it to the round of 16 will receive AUD 338,250 and 180 points (men’s singles) or 240 points (women’s singles). Those who don’t advance beyond the round of 32 will also take home a cash prize of AUD 227,925 and 90 points (men’s singles) or 130 points (women’s singles)
A full breakdown of how the 2023 Australian Open prize money will be distributed
With more than AUD 76 million available in prize money, here’s a proper breakdown of the same:
Men’s and women’s singles prize money breakdown
Winner AUD 2,975,000
Finalist AUD 1,625,000
Semi-finalists AUD 925,000
Quarter-finalists AUD 555,250
4th round AUD 338,250
3rd round AUD 227,925
2nd round AUD 158,850
1st round AUD 106,250
Men’s and women’s doubles prize-money breakdown
Winner AUD 695,000
Finalist AUD 370,000
Semi-finalists AUD 210,000
Quarter-finalists AUD 116,500
3rd round AUD 67,250
2nd round AUD 46,500
1st round AUD 30,975
Mixed doubles prize-money breakdown
Winner AUD 157,750
Finalist AUD 89,450
Semi-finalists AUD 47,500
Quarter-finalists AUD 25,250
2nd round AUD 12,650
1st round AUD 6,600
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: For the 2023 Australian Open, the prize money for the winner of the men's and women's singles division will be AUD 2,975,000.
Answer: Rafael Nadal won the Australia Open 2022 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.
Answer: For the Australia Open 2023, all the players who make it to the round of 16 will receive AUD 338,250 and those who don't advance beyond the round of 32 will take home a cash prize of AUD 227,925.