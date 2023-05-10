‘Beauty And The Beast’ Will Be Screened At Mahidol Hall With A Live Orchestra

It’s the “tale as old as time” as you’ve never seen it before as the classic Beauty and the Beast is being shown with live music at Mahidol Hall from the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra.

Disney is shelling out live-action remakes, but everyone is in agreement that nothing can beat the classics. Beauty and the Beast is one of them. Released in 1991, the timeless animated film has reverberated through pop culture and music, influencing generations with its story and songs. Nothing beats rewatching a classic Disney film, but you can take that one step further by watching the film with an actual live orchestra.

Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast in Concert’ at Mahidol Hall this May

The full-length featured film is being shown at Prince Mahidol Hall at Mahidol University for two nights (May 20-21) featuring the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra playing Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s iconic soundtrack live. There’s no doubt you sing along to “Be Our Guest” and the titular “Beauty and the Beast”, but it’s a completely different experience having a full-fledged orchestra there rather than just singing along while on your couch.

The 1991 film follows Belle, voiced by Disney legend Paige O’Hara, who becomes the prisoner of the mysterious and rage-filled Beast, voiced by Robby Benson. However, as time goes on and with the help of the magical furniture of the castle, Belle begins to see beyond the exterior of the Beast and unravel the person within.

The concert experience is open for everyone including families with kids, as the organisers have special “closed mirror rooms” that can accommodate young children. The film will be shown with the original English soundtrack with Thai subtitles.

Tickets start at a price of THB 1,300 and can be bought on the Eventpop website.

[Hero image: Disney]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok