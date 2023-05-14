Bruno Major Will Be Coming To Bangkok For His August Concert

Check your bank accounts or start saving up: Bruno Major is taking his world tour to Bangkok.

The 34-year-old lyrical sensation, who has penned a healthy repertoire of hits that include Places We Won’t Walk and Nothing, Easily, made the announcement on a string of dates on his suitably titled ‘Tour of Planet Earth 2023‘.

Bruno Major takes on the world

Where the Asian leg of his tour is concerned, Malaysia will mark his final stop before the commencement of his North American dates. Other Asian capitals to be included in the tour itinerary include Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, and of course, Jakarta, from 8 August to 20 August.

Initially, he was slated to have embarked on an Asian tour back in February 2020, with the dates later rescheduled to August. Ultimately, plans for his string of performances in the region were scrapped entirely owing to circumstances relating to the global Covid-19 pandemic at the time.

General ticket sales begin today

If you’re keen on getting yourself a ticket, you’ll be glad to know that general ticket sales for Bruno Major’s ‘Tour of Planet Earth 2023‘ will officially begin today, and can be purchased directly here. The only tickets currently available on the website are regular tickets priced at THB 2,100.

This will mark Bruno’s second time performing in Bangkok. Most recently on 5 May, 2023, he announced the release of his latest single, We Were Never Really Friends.

‘We Were Never Really Friends’ is out now everywhere. I’ve been drunkenly singing this to people at parties for about 6 months so I must be very proud of it. pic.twitter.com/4ALXwuPcKS — Bruno Major (@MrBrunoMajor) May 5, 2023

Hero and feature image credits: brunomajor/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok