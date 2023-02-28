Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 took place on February 27 in Paris, France, and some of the best footballers in the world, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez and Alexia Putellas were in attendance. For the unaware, these are the annual awards that are presented by FIFA to recognise the best male and female football players, coaches and teams in the world.

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

The winners are decided by votes from national team coaches, national team captains, select journalists, and fans from around the world. This year, Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas took home the awards for the Best FIFA Men’s Player and Best FIFA Women’s Player, respectively. This was Messi’s second Best FIFA Men’s Player award, having previously won in 2019. Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni also bagged the award for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach, while the Argentinian fans won the FIFA Fan Award for supporting their team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On top of the world. 💫

@alexiaputellas has been crowned #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2022! pic.twitter.com/Wtcgg8SUmO — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 27, 2023

Take a look at the full list of winners below.

The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Full list of winners

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Alexia Putellas

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Lionel Scaloni

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman

FIFA Puskás Award: Marcin Oleksy

FIFA Fan Award: Argentina fans

FIFA Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili

Special Tribute: Pelé

How are the winners of the FIFA Awards decided?

For 2022, voting for the men’s categories was based on the performances of the players between August 2021 and December 2022. The extended voting period was in order to include the FIFA Men’s World Cup that took place in December. On the other hand, voting for the women’s awards was based on the performance of the players from August 2021 to July 2022, taking last summer’s Euro 2022 and Copa America 2022 tournaments into consideration.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez)