Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, Ticket Prices, And Everything We Know So Far

Dance to the beat from sunset to early hours—that’s the unmissable charm of Kolour Phuket, and now they’re back and bigger than ever.

This year, Kolour is back for four whole weekends instead of the usual two. Expect to party on the weekends of the 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th February 2023. They’re promising state-of-the-art productions in impressive venues that will surely satisfy any music lovers.

Kolour Phuket 2023: Dates, prices, and what we know so far

Each date features a pre-party, a main party, and an after-party—venues include Shelter, Café del Mar, and Illuzion Phuket. The headliners include Claptone, Nakadia, Oden & Fatzo, Sam Divine, and many more.

Tickets start at THB 1,400 but the after-party-only ticket is just THB 250.

Expect to feel the sun and sea along with the music. Remember to book your flights and plan accordingly.

You can find out more information, including the full line-up and links to buy tickets on their website.

[Hero and featured image credit: wearekolour/Instagram]

