Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For

The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan from Thailand 🇹🇭 already crushing the first day of the Petronas Malaysia Open 2023 by defeating Kristy Gilmour from Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 21-17, 21-8 🔥🎉 📸: @badmintonphoto #MalaysiaOpen2023 #Badminton #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/gkQVu2oGOp — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) January 10, 2023

The first two days of the Malaysia Open 2023 are reserved for the round of 32 matches of all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

On January 12, 16 matches will be played in the tournament while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on January 13 and 14, respectively. The finals will be played on January 15.

How many players will participate in Malaysia Open 2023?

In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.

Malaysia Open 2023: Asian players to watch out for

Thailand is truly dominating the 2023 Malaysian Open. In men’s singles, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kantaphon Wangcharoen are in fine form, whereas in women’s singles, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Pornpawee Chochuwong have advanced to the next round.

Take a look at the prominent Asian players participating in the tournament.

Malaysia

Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Darren, Ng Tze Yong

Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei

Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi

Women’s doubles: Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing

Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, Hoo Pang Ron/Teoh Mei Xing, and Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei

Thailand.

Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Women’s singles: Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong

Women’s doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Puttita Supajirakul/Supissara Paewsampran

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai

Hong Kong

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu, Ng Ka Long

Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet

Singapore

Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew

Women’s doubles: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong

Mixed doubles: Terry Hee/Jessica Tan

2023 Malaysia Open Highlights (As of January 11)

The 2023 Malaysia Open has been incredible for Thailand so far, with multiple players winning and moving forward in the tournament.

In men’s singles, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kantaphon Wangcharoen proceeded to the second round, whereas in women’s singles, Busanan Ongbamrungphan beat Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour to move to advance. In women’s doubles, Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul beat India’s Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam. Similarly, Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard beat Germany’s Linda Elfer and Isabel Lohau.

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?

You can watch the Malaysia Open 2023 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, where they are live-streaming the matches and you can also live-stream them on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Supak Jomkoh)