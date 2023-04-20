Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 Highlights: Recapping The Mega Event

Just when you thought Thailand couldn’t get any hotter, Rolling Loud turned up the heat over the holidays. Over the Thai New Year holiday, Rolling Loud hosted their first event in Asia, specifically Pattaya, at Legend Siam. With many major headliners, such as Cardi B, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Rae Sremmurd, Offset, Central Cee, and so much more, this Songkran holiday was insane. From fireworks, laser beams, flame throwers, smoke machines, insane visuals, and many great performances, Rolling Loud is Thailand’s biggest 2023 hip-hop event. For those who’ve missed the festival, here’s a recap of all the highlights.

Day 1

Crowd surfin’ with Rae Sremmurd

One of the best performances of Day 1 was by Rae Sremmurd. The duo brought all their energy onto the stage, turned up the heat, and stole the show. Taking off their chain to crowd surf, the audience went mayhem when songs like “Sunflower,” “Black Beatles,” “No Type,” “Not So Bad,” and “Powerglide” came on.

Mosh pits during FERG

Another highlight was during FERG’s performance. Wearing a Chang t-shirt, the American rapper said, “Open up the mosh pits,” and many went berzerk. Fans were chanting “Sha-Shabba Ranks, Sha-Sha-Shabba Ranks” whilst he sang his famous song “Shabba.” FERG’s performance was definitely top-tier. You had to be there to understand the energy the crowd was giving.

I just wanna rock with Lil Uzi Vert

On stage at 9:25 pm, Lil Uzi Vert showed up in a sparkly tracksuit. Singing songs like “Money Longer,” “Just Wanna Rock,” and “XO Tour Life,” the artist did not disappoint. He even did a cute little dance.

Cardi B

With Cardi B as the headliner for Day 1, it was obvious that her performance would be the highlight. On stage, she performed songs like “I Like It,” “Up,” “WAP,” and “Please Me.” She even did her signature twerk and had dancers pour water on her.

Day 2

DaBaby performed an unreleased song

The madness during DaBaby’s performance was high. Wearing a bunny ear hat, Jonathan gave the crowd something they didn’t expect. He sang an unreleased song, “SHAKE SUM,” for the audience to taste his new music.

Chris Brown

As the Day 2 headliner was Chris Brown, the hip-hop R&B artist performed songs like “Look at Me,” “Loyal,” “Now Go Crazy,” “Run It,” and more. Appearing with blue hair, when BREEZY sang “Five More Hours,” the party was lit, and without a doubt, his dancing skills were the cherry on top.

Day 3

Central Cee

Seeing Central Cee on the main stage performing in Thailand for the first time was very exciting. The British rapper sang popular hits like “Doja,” “Obsessed With You,” and “LET GO,” and of course, the majority of the crowd knew the song.

Offset & Travis Scott collab

Without a doubt, during Offset’s performance, songs like “Bad and Boujee,” “Slippery,” and “Ric Flair Drip” came on. While Travis sang some of his hits like “Highest in the Room,” “SICKO MODE,” and “Goosebumps,” the performance for “Goosebumps” got the crowd so hyped Travis had to sing it twice. Travis being the last performer of the whole concert made him the show stopper. Not to mention, the two gave audiences of Rolling Loud Thailand a tease of their new music together.

Activities

There was even a tattoo station from Ink Inc., and those with VIP wristbands could get a free flash tattoo. Festival goers could get a haircut too, as well as makeup touch-ups. Various food and beverages were offered in both sections, from famous Bangkok restaurants such as Bang Bang Burgers, Vaso, Quickie, Almaz, Cholos, and many more. Rolling Loud Thailand also had a mini ferris wheel and carousel horses near the entrance.

Merch was also available on-site.

