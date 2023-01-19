Home > Culture > Events > Skrillex To Play Live In Bangkok This Week And The Tickets Will Go On Sale Shortly
By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 19 2023

Don’t let this slip under your radar—Skrillex is coming to Bangkok and playing live for one night only.

It’s certainly a familiar name, but he was never forgotten. Famous for bangers such as ‘Bangarang’ and ‘Purple Lamborghini’ for the Suicide Squad movie, the world-class producer Skrillex will be playing in Bangkok on Friday, January 20.

The DJ also just released a new single titled ‘Rumble’ earlier in the month, which we can totally see being played on the date, along with his two decades of solid discography.

In a collaboration with Retox Sessions, the event is to be held at Onyx RCA. The door opens at 9 pm.

 

For Skrillex’s Bangkok show, the tickets can be bought at Eventpop from 5 pm, 17 January onwards. You can also buy tickets at Onyx’s own ticket booth, on a first-come-first-serve basis from 8 pm onwards.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
