The 2023 Thailand Coffee Fest Is Happening In July

Over 300 vendors and coffee professionals all under one roof— Thailand Coffee Fest 2023 is on the horizon for both coffee lovers and people of the industry.

It’s the return of the annual festival all about coffee. Whether it’s to find your new favourite blend, shop some equipment for your morning coffee routine, or just to open yourself up to new roasters around Bangkok, Thailand Coffee Fest 2023 will provide you with all of that and more.

Thailand Coffee Fest 2023 is set for mid July

Set on 13-16 July, Thailand Coffee Fest is promising the largest gathering of coffee enthusiasts Thailand has ever seen. It will take place at Impact Exhibition Hall 5-8, Muang Thong Thani.

Events that you will get to experience in person include the World Es Yenn Championship, a competition aiming to find the best coffee blend in Thailand, as well as Thailand National Barista Championship and Thailand National Brewers Cup Championship. The stage will also be used to hold various talks and discussions on coffee, led by prominent figures of the coffee industry.

There will be areas designated for visitors to learn more about various coffee brought in from all over the world, equipped with professionals not afraid to answer any of your questions. These areas will also include discussions on coffee art, sustainability, and industry trends both local and international.

The venue consists of four halls back to back, equating to approximately 20,000 sq.m filled to the brim with coffee vendors and enthusiasts. This is how you up your game when it comes to your morning cup of Joe.

If you’re interested, you can find more information here, or register for the event here.

