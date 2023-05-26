Everything We Know About The Studio Ghibli Animation Exhibition Coming To Bangkok In July

The world of Studio Ghibli’s animation is a fascinating one unlike no other. Here comes a chance to live in your favourite animations with The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023 taking place in July at Central World.

From My Neighbour Totoro to Spirited Away, Studio Ghibli’s 10 most recognised animated films are being transformed into life-size scenarios in this exhibition. Audiences will also get to explore the behind-the-scenes stories of each film through the simulated working desk of Hayao Miyazaki, the founder and main director of the studio. While not much information has been disclosed, we expect to get to hug giant Totoro, sit with No-Face on a train, and emerge from the water with Ponyo



Amongst the 10 celebrated films that will be featured, those we know for sure are My Neighbour Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. Several of the studio’s films have been highly praised across the country and around the world, with five of them ranked among the highest-grossing anime feature films in Japan.

The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023 will take place at Central World Live at Central World from July 1 to September 30, 2023. For avid fans of the studio, we recommend the VIP package that will grant you fast track to the exhibition and to each of the photo spots. Early bird tickets are also available here.

[Hero Image Credit: Spirited Away (2002)/Studio Ghibli]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok