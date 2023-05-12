Unaharn Festival Is Coming Back To Khao Yai In October 2023

Unaharn Festival is back! The 2-day 2-night festival in Khao Yai has announced its glorious return. Here’s what you need to know about Unaharn Festival 2023, as tickets for early bird and off-site accommodation go on sale today.

Unaharn 2023: Everything we already know

Unaharn returns this October 2023 with a 2-day 2-night event celebrating “free-spirited, independent, boutique, underground electronic music.”

Dates

This year, Unaharn 2023 will start at 12 pm on Saturday 21 October 2023, and end on Monday 23 October 2023 at 7 am. The whole weekend will be filled with music and activities, as well as relaxation spaces.

Location

Unaharn 2023 will take place at the Rabiangprai Valley Resort – Nakhon Nayok, located approximately 2.5 hours from Bangkok at the border of Khao Yai National Park. The 6-hectare resort is surrounded by nature and boasts rooms and a camping site for visitors to book especially for the event. There’s also a swimming pool area for socialising.

Lineup

At the time of writing, no details on the lineup have been announced just yet. Watch this space as we update this story.

Tickets

Tickets are available via Event Pop. Early bird tickets are priced at THB 2,000. Accommodation starts at THB 3,500 or at THB 200 for camping.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Unaharn via Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok