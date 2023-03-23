There Is A Light Show Happening At The Hua Lampong Station Till March 26

Last call for those looking to commemorate Hua Lampong station in style—’Unfolding Bangkok’ is on until March 26, and they’re lighting up Bangkok’s most beloved train station.

When it was decided that the new Krungthep Apiwat railway station is to be the new railway hub of Thailand, Hua Lampong station was planned to reopen again as a museum. The MRT Hua Lampong station runs under it now, and it has never been given the proper attention as it used to as it was packed with approximately 60,000 passengers each day prior to 2020.

Unfolding Bangkok illuminates Hua Lampong station until 26 March

Now, we get to see the station in its full glory, with a modern light installation in contrast with the building’s neo-renaissance aesthetic. Under the theme “Living Old Building,” visitors can look forward to three parts of beautiful projection mapping, located at the front entrance, the main hall, and the station inside, which displays steam trains from the World War II era.

The exhibition aims to attract the younger generation to be more interested in architectural history. After all, the Hua Lampong station is an iconic building with more than a hundred years of history attached. The steam trains that are on display right now are from Japan, first operated in 1946, and are now being used in the film industry.

Entry is free of charge, with the light installation running from 6-10 pm, and the projection mapping at 8 pm and 9 pm.

Location: Rong Mueang Rd, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Bangkok.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok