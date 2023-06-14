Very Summer Fest 2023: Dates, Venue, Tickets And Other Important Details

What about the rain? It’s always summer in Thailand, and Very Summer Fest 2023 has condensed the best of the season into one weekend. Here are all the details on location, lineup, tickets, and more.

Besides the excruciating heat and the doubled electricity bills, there’s nothing that represents summer better than a car ride downtown with some indie or alternative songs blasting from the speakers. As the rainy season arrives, that’s when City Pop comes in.

Very Summer Fest 2023: Location, lineup, and everything we know

Very Summer Fest 2023 greatly encapsulates that sensation. Throughout the weekend of 29-30 July at Bitec Hall, Bangna, you’ll dance and hop along to the songs that make summer, summer.

Saturday will feature Neo Pop hit-makers, headlined by the forever legend and icon Sabrina Carpenter (stream ‘Nonsense’) and Korean singer and rapper DPR Ian, joined by Rini, Dhruv, Denise Julia, XOOOS, Silvy, and Milena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERY FESTIVAL (@veryfestival)

Sunday’s stage will be filled with the sweet sounds of indie rock and alternative genres, for which the participating artists will be announced soon. However, it is already confirmed that The Academic, an indie rock band from the UK will be headlining the day.

The early bird Phase 1 tickets have already sold out, but there are still regular tickets up for grabs. Tickets start at THB 2,500 for one day, and THB 4,500 for both days.

You can find out more information and buy tickets at TicketMelon.

[Hero and featured image credit: Very Summer Fest/Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok