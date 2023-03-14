Best Things To Do In Bangkok From 14th To 20th March: Events, Exhibitions And More

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The hills are alive with the sounds of jiggers and shakers. It seems like the bar industry is more lively this week, so there will be more places to go for cocktail lovers. Anniversary parties, guest shifts, industry nights—we hope that the last cheque you got cleared at the bank, bestie, because you’ll be out and about town for the whole week.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Bar at The House on Sathorn]

What to do in Bangkok: 14th to 20th March

Outlaws & Rebels: Iron Balls Parlour 5th Anniversary

Everybody say “Happy Birthday,” because Iron Balls Parlour is turning five years old. A lineup of great DJs will be behind the station till late doing what they do best, and there will be drinks and bites throughout. The theme is “modern pirates,” so dress up like you’re about to do a mutiny (don’t actually do it though).

The party will be on 14 March. You can find more information at Iron Balls Parlour & Saloon.

Industry Night with Nukier & Vas at The Emperor’s Secret

It’s a night of love and support for people in the industry. If you work in the nightlife industry, you’re entitled to a sweet, sweet buy-one-get-one deal on all Stoli cocktails. DJs Nukier and Vas will be behind the station keeping everyone entertained for the whole evening.

The industry night will be on 14 March. You can find more information at The Emperor’s Secret.

“Thaï LOVE” Art Exhibition at the Rosewood Bangkok

Graffiti artist JonOne started his tagging journey since the 1980s in New York, and has been making a name for himself using art since then. Having toured worldwide in famous cities referenced by Pitbull, he’s now in Bangkok to share his amazing graffiti work inspired by Bangkok. It’s showing at the Rosewood Bangkok for three months only.

The exhibition will be available on 17 March onward. You can find more information at Rosewood Bangkok.

Tarot Card Readings x Afternoon Tea at The Sukhothai

Meet Khun Joy, a mystic guide who will be reading your fortune through tarot cards as you’re enjoying a relaxing tea set down at Lobby Salons, The Sukhothai Bangkok. Each guest can only ask three questions, because it’s more fun to leave some things to fate. Be sure to reserve seats in advance.

The afternoon tea will be on 18 March. You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok.

The Art of Drinking Masterclass at The St. Regis Bangkok

“South Came to East” is one of The St. Regis Bar’s signatures, made from mezcal and shochu with hints of hibiscus sherbet, lime, and agave honey. If that sounds like your kind of thing, you’ll get to learn how to make one for yourself with the help of Bar Manager Volkan Ibil. Enjoy some light nibbles while you’re at it, and witness a champagne sabering before the masterclass.

The masterclass will be on 18 March. You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Tucán: Welcome to the Jungle at Sing Sing

Welcome to the jungle at Sing Sing. Step through the doors and be ready to party till you wear your legs out. The lively atmosphere and the people at Sing Sing will show you that you don’t need much to have fun, but their state-of-the-art sound system and lighting certainly helps. They also have big surprises for first people to arrive at this special event.

The party will be on 18 March. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

Bartender Takeover with ‘Hazel and Nabiel’ from Junior The Pocket Bar

No. 98 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list—the folks from Junior The Pocket Bar will be taking over The Bar at The House on Sathorn for one night only. Expect a specially crafted menu with premium tipples, served with all smiles and amazing hospitality. They’re coming all the way from Singapore, so go show them some love.

The guest shift will be on 19 March. You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.

Sake Concierge with Teru at Independence

Teru is a JSA certified instructor who’s here to teach you all about sake. It’s 150 minutes filled with knowledge on this very beloved spirit, and you get a sake certificate out of it at the end. Be sure to RSVP in advance, as seats are very limited.

The class will be on 19-20 March. You can find more information at Independence BKK.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok