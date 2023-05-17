What To Do In Bangkok This Week: 16 To 22 May 2023

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around in the upcoming week in Bangkok. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

After the election, we can all use a break from all the serious discourse. Luckily, Bangkok has you covered, for there are a lot of things to do in town this week. Music? Sure. Bottomless brunch? Of course. Fine de Claire oysters topped with caviar, ikura, uni, and quail eggs? Yes to all of that, and more. This week is guaranteed to end with you filled with so many endorphins.

Events and What to do in Bangkok: 16-22 May 2023

80′ below’s new “World of Seafood” menu debut

80’below, the restaurant hidden within Siam Paragon’s Gourmet Market, unveils new menus that take guests on a journey to countries around the world through their premium ingredients. Sample brioche toast topped with Japanese Giaveri Caviar, Gillardeau and Fine de Claire oysters dressed with caviar, ikura, uni, and quail eggs, as well as scallop au gratin, carabineros spaghetti, lobster Thermidor, and more. You’ll taste the quality in each bite as if straight out of the sea.

You can find more information at 80′ below.

Kingsley Drive debut at Smalls

An exciting new band is making their way to Smalls, and the venue guarantees good vibes and an evening that will make you tap your feet along to the beat. Presenting Kingsley Drive, an exquisite modern blues band. Let’s give them a warm welcome to the Smalls residency.

The debut will be on 19 May. You can find more information at Smalls.

An Evening of Jazz and Bittersweet Melodies with Gene Kasidit

Club, legend, art, theatre—fairy godmother Gene Kasidit will be sashaying her way into Siwilai Sound Club for one night only. Get ready for some live soulful jazz, powerful sounds, and emotional flair like no other. It’s an intimate experience down at the bar, and now sparks will fly in the air in the best way possible.

The live session will be on 20 May. You can find more information at Siwilai Sound Club.

Y2K Party at The Key Room No. 72

All aboard the Vengabus, for we found a party we feel crazy in love with. The Key Room at Josh Hotel is throwing a Y2K party. With their beautiful cocktails and DJ spinning, you’ll feel like it’s getting hot in there, so much so that you want to stand under their umbrella. Remember to bring your dancing shoes, and that you’re beautiful in every single way. Words can’t bring you down.

The party will be on 20 May. You can find more information at The Key Room No. 72.

Lights Out at One Two Two Bar

It’s a night filled with house and techno beats, all with only the grooviest disco tracks. Get some bubbles from the bar as you rock the boat and get down tonight. Kid Massive, Mikey Mike, and Sam Linden of Lights Out Bkk will be behind the station until the last dance, and the free entry doesn’t hurt, either.

The party will be on 20 May. You can find more information at One Two Two Bar Club.

The Violin, The Viola, Mozart and the National Artist

Regarded as one of the most respected Thai composers, Narongrit Dhamabutra will be performing his own solo creations, as well as duos to a few of Mozart’s works. Apart from being a relaxing night out, it will also be a good learning opportunity for aspiring students everywhere, as the tickets are THB 200 only for those with working student IDs.

The session will be on 20 May. You can find more information at GalileOasis.

CALM’s Beer Pong Contest #2

CALM’s beer pong contest is back. Come with your best players of this extreme sport, grab yourself some drinks, and be ready to snatch some prizes. Even if you aren’t playing, you can pop by to see who will be the new beer pong champion, and of course, enjoy the happy hours all night.

The contest will be on 21 May. You can find more information at CALM Bar & Guinguette.

Sunday Royal Brunch at Cagette

We all love an all-you-can-eat deal, and at Cagette, you can expect only the most gourmet food around. From live BBQ to gorgeous seafood displays, get ready to savour brunch like a royal. Booking is highly recommended for this one event in Bangkok.

The brunch will be on 21 May. You can find more information at Cagette Canteen & Deli.

[Hero image credit: The Key Room No.72/Facebook; Featured image credit: 80′ below]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok