Best Events To Attend In Bangkok This Week: 5th To 11 April 2023

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening in Bangkok in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Music is all around us, and that especially applies to Bangkok this week. There are a lot of live sessions, DJs, jams, and many more. Plus, there seem to be good drinks to quickly get you into a head-bopping mood. Music lovers or not, you and your company would have a blast going about around town. Read on and mark your calendars accordingly.

Best events in Bangkok: 5-11 April 2023

Friends of Mia – Next Gen Series: LØYROM

‘Friends of Mia’ is a project that brings culinary stars from all over Asia to collaborate with Mia’s chefs Top and Michelle. This time, chefs Bass and Natt from LØYROM will be delivering a gastronomic journey that will surely thrill anyone visiting. It’s one of the best events in Bangkok that food lovers simply cannot miss, especially since it features an exclusive one-night-only menu.

The collaboration will be on 4 April. You can find more information at Mia Restaurant.

River Prawn Festival at The Silk Road

The Silk Road at The Athenee Hotel is celebrating one of anyone’s favourite proteins: the river prawn. There are special additions to the menu, as well as a four-course menu available for those who would love to sample all that fresh, delicious goodness in seven dishes. Come in for a nice lunch, or savour them for dinner to end the day with.

The special menu is available until 31 May. You can find more information at The Silk Road.

Larder’s New Lunch Menu Debut

One of our favourite artisanal bakeries is now offering some options for your next power lunch session. Order a charcuterie board to start, some tuna tartare because the toasted focaccia is to die for, as well as fresh pasta with meatballs and Italian-style schnitzel to share with your friends. If you’re having a rough day, they also offer some natural wine for just THB 320 per glass.

You can find more information at Larder.

Joyce Muniz at Sing Sing

Get the most out of summer now that’s Joyce Muniz is in the house. She’s well-known for her hot, dancey tunes that will fill the air with good vibes only, and with the quality productions provided by Sing Sing, anyone visiting will surely fall in love with her. The THB 300 entry fee already includes one drink, making this one of the best events in Bangkok this week.

The event will be on 5 April. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

WAR ROOM: Saturday Night Jam Session

War Room is encouraging you to bring your instruments, singing voice, and all your musical prowess to their venue for the evening. There will be a little jam session on stage, as well as a free-flow deal that’s perfect to end the week with. If you’re feeling peckish, they’re also a cannabis dispensary.

The session will be on 8 April. You can find more information at WAR ROOM Ekamai-Ramintra.

Epic – From Shanghai to Thailand at Untitled

Join Untitled Bar for their first-ever bar takeover. The team behind Shanghai’s Epic Bar will be coming over to Thonglor, bringing their repertoire of great drinks and the hospitality that got them the No. 52 spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. Come join them for a night that’s sure to be epic.

The guest shift will be on 8 April. You can find more information at Untitled Thonglor.

Wedding Open House at Siam Kempinski

Can you hear the bells? If you can’t, let the professionals who will be at Siam Kempinski help you. They’re hosting a wedding open house with everything from flower arrangements all the way to catering and reception. It’s a one-stop destination for those who aim to tie the knot with that special someone, and you can get special deals out of it, too.

The open house will be on 8-9 April. You can find more information at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Sarnies Night Live presents Soul Steppers

Bring your friends and family, for the Soul Steppers are in the house. Their live sessions have never failed to impress the guests—just wait till the first note comes and see the vibes of the place simply get elevated. They welcome walk-ins but keep in mind that seats are very limited.

The live session will be on 9 April. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.

Bartender Takeover with Wakana Murata

Wakana Murata, all the way from Gold Bar, Tokyo, will be taking over the bar at The Bar at The House on Sathorn for one night only. Expect a special menu for the event, inventive cocktails, as well as well-known and beloved Japanese hospitality. We encourage booking beforehand as seats fill up very fast for one of the best events in Bangkok.

The guest shift will be on 9 April. You can find more information at The Bar at The House on Sathorn.

