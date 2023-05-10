Best Events To Attend In Bangkok This Week: 9 To 15 May 2023

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around Bangkok in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Life is like a box of chocolates, in the sense that chocolates can be bitter and you never know what you may get. However, we can make it all a bit sweeter with all the joyful events this week. From seasonal menus to try, to live music sessions to bop your head to, let’s look at where to be, when to go, and, of course, what to do in Bangkok this week.

Events in Bangkok: 9-15 May 2023

25 Degrees Launches a New Bi-Monthly Menu

One of our favourite burger joints in town is introducing new limited-time menus that are just so mouthwatering they will make all the cardio worth it. Their take on the reuben burger is made of marbled rye bread with corned beef, sauerkraut, some cucumber pickles, then topped with Gruyere cheese, Thousand Island, and Dijon mustard.

It tastes even better coupled with their new Snickers Peanut Milkshake or the Irish Whiskey Coffee Milkshake.

The menu is available until 30 June. You can find more information at 25 Degrees Bangkok.

‘La Dolce Vita’ Introduces a Sweet Life at ALATi

Executive Chef Carlo Valenziano is inviting us all to embark on a new gastronomic adventure across the regions of Italy. Let your mouth water at the sight of their Sicilian red prawn carpaccio, sample their 20-month Galloni Parma ham, and get into a food coma with some poached Mediterranean octopus—now that’s amore.

The new menus will be available until 31 August. You can find more information at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Battle of the Bar Vol. 2 at Kilik Social Club

In one corner is Boss, head bartender of Sugarray Apartment, in another is Noom, head bartender of Proper Bar. This week, they’re going head to head, battling it out to find the ultimate bartender. Get ready for a competitive atmosphere complete with inventive drinks.

The battle will be on 11 May. You can find more information at Kilik Social Club.

Floreria Atlantico takeover at BKK Social Club

Perched proudly on No. 18 of the World’s Best Bars, Buenos Aires’ Floreria Atlantico will be in town for one night only. Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni is bringing his flavourful creations and Argentinean flair to BKK Social Club, so save the date and book yourself a table.

The guest shift will be on 11 May. You can find more information at BKK Social Club.

Futurism: Oskar Relaunch Night event in Bangkok

The highly anticipated relaunch of Oskar Bistro comes with a theme of androids and bright neon lights. Venture into the Blade Runner universe with futuristic gear and a relatable protagonist as Oskar takes you on an adventure, complete with DJs behind the station playing groovy tunes, as well as drinks till late.

The relaunch will be on 11 May. You can find more information at Oskar Bistro Bangkok.

Sábado Caliente – Cuban Night Vol. 1

When marimba rhythms start to play, but you don’t know how to sway, here’s your chance. Learn some new salsa and bachata moves with expert instructors, and stay after for a party full of fun, music, and a lot of dancing. Non-stop Latin and Afro beats, complete with lively vibes all around.

The dance party will be on 13 May. You can find more information at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, Bangkok.

Adoptable Cat Cafe at Asok Pethouse

Meet the adorable cats and kittens at this event at Asok Pethouse in collaboration with Paws Bangkok. If holding those furry friends feels so good you don’t want to let go, you don’t have to, as they’re all up to be adopted into your homes. Enjoy some refreshing cold pressed juices as you arrive, and you get to leave with a new best friend.

The event will be on 13-14 May. You can find more information at Paws Bangkok.

Sunday Evening Blues Jam at Speakerbox

Tony on Bass, Dik on Drums, and Nicolai on Guitar—these hosts will ensure you have a pleasant time all evening. You can come on over for some bluesy vibes, and you can also jam it out with them. It’s a fun, relaxing way to start off the week, and perhaps find some new friends, too.

The jam will be on 14 May. You can find more information at Speakerbox.

[Hero and featured image credit: 25 Degrees Bangkok/Facebook]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok