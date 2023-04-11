Songkran Events In Bangkok That You Should Bookmark For The Summer

Are you ready to cool off from all this summer heat? Bookmark these Songkran events across Bangkok for the upcoming break.

There are generally two ways you can celebrate Songkran in Bangkok: you can walk down the streets of some of the water fighting hotspots—think Silom and Khaosan Road—or you can attend some of the more curated events happening in town. Many have DJs standing by, great deals on food and drinks, and like-minded people looking to have fun. Are you ready to get wet in the most PG sense possible?

Songkran events in Bangkok this April 2023

S2O Songkran Music Festival

S2O is one of the biggest Songkran celebrations in Bangkok for years now. The festival is held almost every year, and they already announced a star-studded line up of entertainers flying in for 2023. Tiësto, Nicky Romero, and Bauuer are just a few of the names who’ll be making sure you’re on your feet the whole evening. Expect sound systems and a production out of this world.

The festival will be on 13-15 April. You can find more information at S2O Songkran Music Festival.

Songkran Splash Away Pool Party

The pool at W Bangkok is called ‘Wet Deck’ so that already makes for good Instagram content. Meet and dance to the beats provided by local and international DJs as you’re grabbing yourself a drink or two. The theme is ‘Summer Stripes’ so show the crowd that the weather is hot, but you’re much, much hotter.

The party will be on 13-14 April. You can find more information at W Bangkok.

Siwilai City Club’s ‘Kwan Jai Rod Hae’

Neon lights, lively music, people on their feet—all the things that make a Thai temple fair worth the trip, and now Siwilai City Club is bringing all of that to their venue on 8 April. For one night only, DJs Aopsher, Kenny, and Tuche will have you up and running like there’s no tomorrow.

The party will be on 8 April. You can find more information at Siwilai City Club.

Mad Stash x Westin Pool Party Songkran

Westin is well-known by locals for their monthly pool parties with Mad Stash, and this April they welcome their extra special Songkran edition. They’re promising a great lineup of DJs, incredible food, great drinks—sounds like a fun time. It’s seven whole hours of non-stop entertainment, after all, so reserve a table early.

The party will be on 15 April. You can find more information at Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

Songkran Pool Party – Too Hot to Handle Edition

Both TW#RK IT and SWAY are known for their legendary parties, and now they’re joining forces to bring you the hottest pool party you’ve ever seen. They’re bringing an impressive lineup of DJs with lively sounds ranging from old school hip-hop to Latin. Those who attend will be given a wristband that you can use to redeem one free drink at the after party at SWAY.

The party will be on April 15. You can find more information at TW#RK IT.

Songkran Pool Party at Shangri-La Bangkok

Celebrating Thai New Year at the pool with gorgeous view of Chao Phraya river? Now that sounds like a fun time. There will be DJs behind the station, refreshing drinks from the bar, and overall good vibes from 3-9pm. Be sure to arrive on an empty stomach, as the live cooking stations are both delicious and Instagram-worthy.

The party will be on 13 April. You can find more information at Shangri-La Bangkok.

amBar Songkran Pool Party

amBar is throwing a party with some of the hottest beats and greatest vibes. Guest DJs will be making appearances, sets of beverages will be available for groups up to 10 people, and delicious food will be served, so no worries if you haven’t had something to eat yet. Just arrive and be prepared to get wet. The Buy-1-Get-1 deal on standard drinks certainly help, too.

The party will be on 13 April. You can find more information at amBar Bangkok.

Songkran Party – Sunday Gay Night

When it comes to a good party, you know the dolls at Sunday Gay Night won’t let you down. Drop by with some company and see the girls in action as they drop, split, and lipsync their way into your hearts. Participate in some of their fun activities for free shots throughout the evening. The THB 500 entry fee already includes two drinks.

The party will be on 16 April. You can find more information at Maggie Choo’s.

Songkran Sunday Brunch Party

If you’re going to celebrate Songkran, why not do it with a grand feast? Their delicious bites are great for your pleasure, and the live cooking stations will do wonders for your Instagram stories. There will also be a Bollywood performance and a henna artist for those interested. Be sure to take advantage of the Buy-1-Get-1 cocktails and mocktails deal.

The brunch will be on 16 April. You can find more information at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology.

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2023: SIAMYSTIQUE

When they said unleash your party animals, they didn’t tell us it’d be the ones from Thai mythology. SIAM Songkran Music Festival this year is all about invoking your Thainess as you party till your legs tap out. Headliners include Afrojack, Hardwell, Head Hunter, and Yellow Claw—that’s already enough for us to grab tickets.

The festival will be on 12-15, 16 April. You can find more information at Urban Yard.

GCircuit Songkran 2023: The Big Bang at Centara Grand and Royal Orchid Sheraton

With a theme as grand as “The Big Bang,” you know they’re not kidding around. GCircuit is bringing in a lineup filled with both international and Asian DJs who will be making sure you have a great time. Highlights include Mor Avrahami, Alex Acosta, Sun J, and more. Expect unqiue themes from Neon Metropolis to Space Opera.

The party will be on 13-16 April. You can find more information at GCircuit.

Songkran Splash 2023

Ready your guns—your water guns. This water fight is for the whole family. Your little ones will surely appreciate the giant inflatable sliders and maze, while you take a look at what their mini market has to offer. Kids wearing Thai costumes or Hawaiian shirts will also be entitled to a THB 100 voucher.

The water fight will be on 13-15 April. You can find more information at K-Village.

