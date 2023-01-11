Home > Culture > Film & TV > Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ From RRR Wins Best Original Song, Beats Lady Gaga And Taylor Swift
By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 11 2023 12:53 pm

At the Golden Globe Awards 2023, RRR made history by becoming the first Indian film to win Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. The award was received by M. M. Keeravani who composed the electrifying song. The 80th annual Golden Globes, which were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, also saw S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR in attendance.

RRR becomes a strong Oscar contender with its Golden Globes win

 

By winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, RRR has made history. Not just that, but it has also solidified itself as the frontrunner for the Oscar in the same category. The category, which was presented by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, also had Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift competing for their songs.

Twitter couldn’t help contain its excitement at ‘Naatu Naatu’s’ historic win, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR were in attendance

 

The stars of RRR, Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. who played the lead roles of Raju and Bhim, respectively, were both in attendance at the awards, alongside director S. S. Rajamouli. The host for the evening was stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners: Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Quinta Brunson win

There was an exciting and diverse slate of winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Angela Bassett made history by becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for a performance in a Marvel film when she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The early winners also included Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh who won for their incredible performances in Everything Everywhere all at Once, Justin Hurwitz for the score of Babylon, and Quinta Brunson who won for Abbott Elementary.

Watch the Golden Globe-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ below:

(Main image credits: Courtesy Instagram/SSRajamouli, YouTube/Lahari Music T-Series)
(Feature image credits: Courtesy YouTube/Lahari Music T-Series) 

