Barbie Movie Trailer: The Best, Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions

Twitter’s reaction to the Barbie trailer seems to unanimously agree that life in plastic is, indeed, fantastic.

When it was announced that a Barbie movie was being made, people were intrigued. When Greta Gerwig was revealed to be the director, people were excited. And when Margot Robbie hopped on board to play the titular doll, the world collectively achieved inner peace.

When the second teaser trailer dropped yesterday, it was unsurprising that the interwebs had some strong reactions. After all, who wouldn’t with that star-studded cast and Ryan Gosling proudly showing off his yellow rollerblades? Twitter had some things to say, all while social media timelines started flooding with Barbie-themed photos thanks to the film’s selfie generator.

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party: Some of the best reactions to the trailer on Twitter

The first teaser trailer paid homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and gave us just a quick glimpse of the film’s pastel-coloured shenanigans. This new trailer, however, gives us a bit of an extended look at what we can expect when the film is released on July 21. Margot Robbie’s Barbie takes centre stage, but we also see her with Ryan Gosling’s Ken, who invites her to stay the night despite the both of them not knowing exactly what for.

We also get an extended look at some of the other stars in the film including Issa Rae who plays President Barbie, Simu Liu playing a sporty version of Ken who seems to have a bit of a rivalry with Gosling’s Ken, and Michael Cera as Allan. We also see a bit of Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell.

Twitter, of course, had thoughts. Here are some of the best ones we’ve found.

me and the boys at opening day for barbie pic.twitter.com/vmMPEN1x80 — Gene Park (@GenePark) April 4, 2023

me skipping Oppenheimer and sitting down for #Barbie on 21st July 2023 pic.twitter.com/dPwVu5x3Se — lewis barbie era (@lewisjwr) April 4, 2023

margot robbie as barbie that's it that's the tweet #Barbie pic.twitter.com/ZscqUgAAeL — robin 🪐 (@rileyauras) April 4, 2023

#Barbie is bright and pink and girly and joyful instead of moody and blue and grey like so many movies lately pic.twitter.com/GGwyPAI7RJ — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) April 4, 2023

ryan gosling in comedic role would never go wrong #barbie pic.twitter.com/r5aQGdqVlj — ivy (mourning succession) (@ohhhhherewego) April 4, 2023

I feel like the Barbie movie is a collective manifestation of us all losing our minds, but like in a good way — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 4, 2023

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok