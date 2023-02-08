Which Is The Best Batman Movie? We Rank Them All From Best To Worst

Hollywood has captivated audiences for decades with movie adaptations of one of the coolest superheroes from the DC universe – Batman. A character that was first created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger in 1939 for DC Comics, Batman is also known as The Dark Knight and the Caped Crusader.

Most Batman movies have portrayed the depths of Bruce Wayne’s psyche and his fight against crime in Gotham City. His endless crusade in pursuit of justice and righteousness has also led fans to notice distinct changes in his character arc over the years. Batman has grown, evolved and made fans fall in love with his intelligence, suaveness and, perhaps most importantly, empathy. Despite being a work of fiction, Batman is an iconic symbol of popular culture, one which constantly treats veteran fans and newcomers alike with new iterations.

To date, directors ranging from the likes of Tim Burton to Christopher Nolan have offered their interpretations of the Caped Crusader, with mixed results. While Christopher Nolan’s trilogy is considered to be one of the best representations of Batman on film, Joel Schumacher’s 1997 film is considered to be one of the worst. As new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran reimagine the DC universe for fans in 2023, let us take you through a definitive ranking of all the Batman movies ranging from best to worst according to popular metrics like their IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Hero image credit: Courtesy of DC’s official website

Featured image credit: Courtesy of DC’s official website