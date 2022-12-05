7 Haunting Serial Killer Documentaries You Can Watch On Netflix

If anything, these serial killer documentaries will, uh, kill some time. If you’re someone who loves watching spine-chilling true crime documentaries on Netflix till 4am, look no further. Infamous and sensationalised serial killers, from Ted Bundy to Richard Ramirez (Night Stalker), have fascinated people for years with their prevalence in the news and entertainment sections, feeding the public’s appetite for the macabre.

Serial killer documentaries and true-crime mysteries are for adults, what friendly monster movies and cartoons are for children. And what better place than Netflix to binge-watch the best and most gruesome true-crime docuseries? From The Nilsen Tapes, The Ripper, The Sons of Sam and Catching Killers, among others, the audience is spoilt for choice.

The pandemic turned out to be the time when people discovered true-crime podcasts and started binge-watching it, thanks to the time on their hands. There is no dearth of true-crimes content now, whether it’s podcasts, audio tapes, shows or documentaries. A lot of times it’s the thrill of how the story progresses and the evidence reveals itself that drives those who are watching such shows. What exactly makes a serial killer tick? What made them go down the horrifying path of killing? So here is a list of some of the best serial-killer documentaries on Netflix.

Netflix brings you the top 7 serial killer documentaries