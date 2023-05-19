First Trailer For ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Shows Bangkok In All Its Glory

Former late-night host and legendary comedian Conan O’Brien was in Bangkok a few weeks ago and we finally got a peek at what he was doing here in the first trailer for his new show, Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Any Conan O’Brien fan knows that while his late-night show was great, his remote segments were something else. They ranged from helping a Chinese takeaway place to getting a Lyft with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. But he and his team took it up a notch with Conan Without Borders, sending the lanky, tall, and orange-haired host beyond the borders of the United States. The result: Conan travelled to places like Israel, Armenia, and South Korea, where he brought his signature awkwardness and love for people.

So when it was discovered that he was here in Bangkok a few weeks ago and that he had a camera crew with him wherever he went, it was suspected that it would be for his new show that he had been teasing when he ended his late-night show on TBS. Yesterday, we finally got our first look at Conan O’Brien Must Go.

The first trailer for Conan O’Brien Must Go is here and it features Bangkok

Conan, the eponymous TBS show, ended on June 24. As the show started to wind down, Conan revealed that he signed a deal with the streamer formerly known as HBO Max for a weekly variety show, stating that it would be like Conan Without Borders. Not a lot has been revealed since then—until now, that is.

Yesterday, the first trailer for the new show titled Conan O’Brien Must Go dropped, showing Conan visiting some of the fans he’s talked to on his Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan podcast, and by “visit” I mean he actually goes to their country. Apparently, that’s also why he was in Bangkok. Aside from getting a glimpse of him at Workpoint Entertainment, doing muay thai, and eating Thai street food, which made him go delirious, you can also see him trying to solve his young fan’s relationship with her mother as only Conan O’Brien could.

There are no details yet as to when the show will be released. What is certain is that it will premiere on the newly-dubbed Max in the US, while here in Thailand, it will most likely premiere on HBO GO.

Watch the full trailer below.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok